Coronavirus India update: Cases rise to 58,18,571; death toll climbs to 92,290

With an increase of 86,052 COVID-19 cases and 1,141 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, coronavirus count in the country crossed 58 lakh on Friday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), coronavirus cases rose to 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 discharged and migrated, and 92,290 deaths.

India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the Union health ministry 75 per cent of new cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. These include--Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. These 10 states/UTs also account for 74 per cent of new recoveries



#IndiaFightsCorona



75% of New Cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.



10 States/UTs also account for 74% of New Recoveries.



Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are among these, reporting higher number of recoveries and new #COVID19 cases too.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sgWR7GHXjZ Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 25, 2020

The number of active cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic stands at 2,75,404. The death toll due to the disease stands at 34,345 in the state. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 46,405 and fatalities at 9,076.

In Andhra Pradesh, there 69,353 active cases. The virus has led to the death of 5,558 patients. In Delhi, there are 31,125 active cases. The toll due to the disease stands at 5,123.

Active case in Karnataka has climbed to 95,568, in Uttar Pradesh 61,300, and 25,221 in West Bengal.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,89,28,440 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to September 24. Of these, 14,92,409 samples were tested yesterday.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -189

Andhra Pradesh- 69,353

Arunachal Pradesh -2,331

Assam- 29,830

Bihar-13,015

Chandigarh-2,482

Chhattisgarh-36,038

Dadra Nagar Haveli-190

Delhi-31,125

Goa-5,822

Gujarat- 16,327

Haryana- 18,889

Himachal Pradesh-3,984

Jammu and Kashmir-19,451

Jharkhand-12,841

Karnataka-95,568

Kerala- 45,993

Ladakh-1,022

Madhya Pradesh-22,744

Maharashtra-2,75,404

Manipur-2,106

Meghalaya-1,977

Mizoram-681

Nagaland-1,068

Odisha-35,092

Puducherry-5,097

Punjab-20,679

Rajasthan-18,993

Sikkim-607

Tamil Nadu-46,405

Telengana-30,387

Tripura-6,378

Uttar Pradesh-61,300

Uttarakhand-11,507

West Bengal-25,221

Also read:

Also read: COVID-19 impact: Global economic forecast not as dark as expected 3 months back, says IMF