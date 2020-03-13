Coronavirus: India vs South Africa matches to be played without spectators

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the remaining two ODIs (one-day International) of the ongoing series between India and South Africa will be played without spectators, the Board of Cricket Council (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

"After holding discussions with the MYAS (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) and MoHFW (Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare), the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining ODIs of the three math series of South Africa will be played without any public gathering, including spectator," BCCI said in n a statement.

The two India vs South Africa ODI matches are scheduled for March 15 and 18 in Lucknow and Kolkata, respectively. The March 15 ODI is going to take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The UP government also announced that the pubic entry to Ekana Stadium would be barred for spectators.

Only TV crew, health officials and stadium staff would be allowed to enter the stadium. "Everyone who enters the premises of the Ekana Stadium will have to pass through thermal scanners. Anyone with flu-like symptoms will be screened and isolated," Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association secretary Yudhveer Singh told Times of India.

The first ODI between the two countries, which was supposed to be held in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, was abandoned due to rain. Simultaneously, the upcoming three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Australia will also be played without spectators amid coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the South Africa tour of women cricket team of Australia has been suspended until further notice. Australia's pacer Kane Richardson has been quarantined after reporting a sore throat. Richardson, apparently would not play first ODI against New Zealand.

