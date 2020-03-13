Coronavirus Live Updates: Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government for not doing enough to contain the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. "I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," he tweeted. The government had earlier said it was doing everything possible to stop the virus from spreading. Earlier, a Google employee from its Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee has been quarantined and the company has asked its Bengaluru office employees to work from home starting tomorrow. Several days after the first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in India, the country on Thursday reported the first death of a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka. With this, the number of infected persons in India has touched 80, including one death. COVID-19 has so far claimed 4,600 lives while more than 126,000 people have been infected globally.

11.51 am: Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, says an employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient, a resident of Delhi, has a travel history to France and China. -- ANI

11.49 AM: US approves coronavirus test to boost screening capacity

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for a coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche (ROG.S), a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic. The tests provide results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results in 24 hours, Roche said on Friday. "Roche is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of our production capacity," Roche said. - Reuters

#CoronaVirusUpdate:



Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs. Please keep handy and share with others also.#SwasthaBharat#HelpUsToHelpYoupic.twitter.com/jkxGztli2N â Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 12, 2020

11.39 AM: Swamy seeks ATF tax cut

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says he has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to cut AFT tax. "Today I met Hardip Puri the MoCA to urge him in view of Coronavirus to cut Airline Turbine Fuel taxes, which is presently at a world highest at 40% of airline costs. Puri said he agreed and is seeking GST Council urgent meet for a comprehensive tax cut for our airlines," he tweeted.

11.38 AM: Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its "intervention" to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16. "We seek intervention of the courts regarding coronavirus outbreak," the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, said to the bench. -- PTI

11.37 AM: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight coronavirus. - ANI

11.35 AM: Professional Golf Tour of India postpones all tournaments due to coronavirus pandemic. Many sports event have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

11.34 AM: The Delhi government orders shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

11.31 AM: Kerala Startup Mission has started coronavirus awareness campaign using 2 robots in Kochi. Jayakrishnan T, founder and CEO of Asimov Robotics,"Robots are crowd pullers, so we can spread our message effectively. They are distributing hand sanitizers,masks&sharing info about pandemic."

11.30 AM: Movement at Attari board stopped indefinitely

The movement of people and commodities from Pakistan at the joint check post at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab was suspended indefinitely on Friday as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, officials said. - IANS

11.15 AM: Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt of Delhi, says the operations of all public swimming pools in Delhi to be suspended till 31st March.

11.10 AM: Rahul Gandhi says govt is in a stupor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government for not doing enough to contain the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. "I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," he tweeted.

11.00 AM: Rides go down by a third for Ola, Uber

Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rides have gone down by a third over the last week in Bengaluru after major companies advised its employees to work from home and restrict travel that is not pressing. The major chunk of the business for Uber and Ola comes from metros, where the companies have taken a beating, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. In Bengaluru, a drivers' association has urged the state governments to persuade lenders to waive off repayments of loans on taxis.

10.50AM: Chelsea's Callum becomes first Premier League player to test positve for coronavirus

England football club Chelsea has confirmed that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

10.45AM: New travel advisory won't affect movement of Nepalis to India: Indian embassy

India's revised travel advisory and visa restrictions related to COVID-19 will not affect the Nepalis movement to India, the Indian mission in Nepal said.

10.40AM: All CRPF programmes in connection with CRPF Raising day and passing out parade of 51st batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGO) have been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak.

10.35AM: BBCI invites franchises for IPL's governing council meeting

The Board of Cricket Council is all set to decide the future of Indian Premiere League (IPL) amid cronovirus pandemic. The BCCI will convene a meeting with all franchises for IPL's governing body on Saturday, March 14. The board has mainly two options-- either postpone the IPL or play it behing the closed doors.

10.25AM: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight coronavirus.

10.23 AM: Savitribai Phule Pune University asks teachers, other staff members to use face-recognition method to register attendance instead of contact-based biometric system to prevent the coronavirus spread. - PTI

10.22 AM: Schools, colleges shut till March 31 in Chhattisgarh in view of the coronavirus outbreak in several parts of India.

10.17 AM: Around 120 Indians, being evacuated in Air India flight from coronavirus-hit Iran, will reach Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Friday and will be quarantined at Army facility, says a defence spokesperson. -- PTI

10.16 AM:Aussie cricketer Kane Richardson tests positive

Aussie cricketer Kane Richardson has dropped from the 1st ODI against New Zealand after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

10.10 AM: 11 new cases in Thailand

Thai Officials reported 11 new cases in the country, taking the national tally to 70. One person has died.- Reuters

10.07 AM: Coronavirus cases across the world

China

Deaths: 3,169

Confirmed cases: 80,796

India

Confirmed cases 79

Deaths: 1

Rest of the world

Confirmed cases: 45,000+

Deaths: 1,400+

9.55 AM: Australia Grand Prix suspended

Formula One has confirmed that Australia Grand Prix has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Australian Open was slated to be held on March 15.

9.45 AM: Indian rupee drops to record low

The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Friday, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted investors to dump riskier assets and move towards safe havens. The dollar stood tall as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid deepening panic while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank disappointed by not cutting rates. The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT. -- Reuters

9.44 AM: South Africa tour of women's team suspended

The South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice. The three-match One-Day men's international series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue.

9.42 AM: All Wuhan evacuees tested negative: ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) says after completing requisite quarantine period, all Wuhan evacuees tested negative in coronavirus test at ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, Delhi. All 112 at the facility, including 36 foreign nationals, will start leaving the facility today.

9.39 AM: Google employee in Bengaluru test positive for coronavirus

We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been quarantined since then. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials.

9.29 AM: Stock trading halted for 45 minutes: The 30-share index BSE Sensex has hit a fresh 52-week low at 32,493.10 on Friday, the 50-share index NSE Nifty has dropped to the intraday low of 9,508.00.

I will keep repeating this.



9.21 AM: First coronavirus case at UN headquarters

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It's the first confirmed case at United Nations headquarters. The diplomat had visited the UN headquarters on Monday and showed symptoms of flu.

9.19 AM: Iran seeks $5 billion emergency funding

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday. The escalating outbreak in Iran - the worst-affected country in the Middle East - has killed 429 people and infected 10,075. The outbreak has damaged Iranian businesses and is bound to hit its non-oil exports after many neighboring countries and trade partners shut their borders. - Reuters

9.07 AM: Railways advisory on coronavirus

The Indian railways has asked people to hands clean and use soap or alcohol based hand sanitiser to wash hands at regular intervals. "Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth," the Railways tells passengers.

9.06 AM: Shiv Nadar Schools to be closed till April

To keep our children safe, the Shiv Nadar Schools, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad will close w.e.f 16th March 2020...March 13 is the last working day for the School. We intend to reopen the school for the new academic session in April as planned. You will receive communication from the respective school heads with regard to the examination, assignments and work engagement of your child.

9.02 AM: Nepal cancels climbing expeditions to Mount Everest

The Nepal government has announced to cancel all climbing expeditions to Mount Everest from March 14 until April 30, BBC reported. Earlier, China had already cancelled all expeditions from Chinese-controlled side of the mountain.

8.57 AM: Coronavirus update from Bihar

No coronavirus case has been reported from Bihar till now. To tackle the menace, Patna Medical College and Hospital has cancelled leaves of all doctors and staff till further order. The Bihar Industries Association has also cancelled 'Bihar Start Up Conclave', scheduled for March 14.

8.45 AM: Judges to take call on extending vacation

CJI on Thursday held a meeting with Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Lalit, Attorney General, Solicitor General, members of Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association and other officials of Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law. The judges will finally decide on extending vacation today.

8.40 AM: Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 9 in Pune

Total 9 patients have been confirmed positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pune. The NIV lab in Pune is examining other 11 samples, says Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram.

8.30 AM: Defence ministry mobilises resources

Ministry of Defence has mobilised all necessary resources to support the national effort towards the management of COVID-19 cases. At present, military is running two medical facilities at Hindon, Ghaziabad and Manesar, Haryana, and a total of 265 civilians are under military supervision at these two facilities. As per DG AFMS, a batch of 124 cases have completed their 14 days of isolation at Manesar facility, have tested negative and are ready to leave the facility. More facilities at Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Suratgarh, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Kolkata are geared up to absorb more citizens likely to arrive in India over the next few days.

8.29 AM: India-SA ODIs to be played without spectators

After holding discussions with the MYAS (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) and MOHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining two one-day internationals (ODI) of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering including spectators.

8.24 PM: 150 Indians evacuated from Iran to reach India today

An Air India flight with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran will reach Jaisalmer today, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility. Post initial screening, they will be transferred from the airport to the quarantine facility. The government will evacuate another batch of 250 people from Iran tomorrow.

8.15 AM: All classes cancelled at IIT-Delhi

IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao says in view of the COVID situation, IIT-Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020.

NEWS: The remaining two ODIs of the ongoing series between India and South Africa to be played behind closed doors #INDvsSA



8.14 AM: Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for coronavirus

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro returned this week from a visit to the United States where he met with Donald Trump. - Reuters

8.11 AM: Press Secretary for Brazil's President Brazilian tests positive for coronavirus

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, felt ill on his return from the United States and is being tested for coronavirus, according to local media outlets. Wajngarten posted a picture of himself with Trump on Instagram a few days ago.

8.08 AM: Actor Amitabh Bachchan on coronavirus outbreak

"Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe," says actor Amitabh Bachchan.

8.4 AM: Trudeau's wife tested positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested positive for the coronavirus, while school was canceled in Ontario to limit the spread of the outbreak. Justin Trudeau, 48, is exhibiting no symptoms. Working from home, he spoke with US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and joined a special Cabinet meeting on the coronavirus by phone, his spokesman said. - Reuters