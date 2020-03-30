Coronavirus: Indian Army dismisses rumours of emergency' on social media

The Indian Army has squashed rumours about a likely declaration of emergency next month.

"Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil admin. It's clarified that this is absolutely fake," the Indian Army tweeted.



Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration.



It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE. pic.twitter.com/YnbLnBZGY0 ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus-related fake news has caused trouble in the past too. A fake account with a name similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund was being circulated asking for money using the PM's name.

A few days earlier, a report suggesting India might soon declare a financial emergency had done rounds, but was declared false by the government.

The clarification on emergency comes as the 21-day national lockdown enters its sixth day.

India's tally for confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 1000 along with 29 fatalities.

Also Read: Coronavirus scare: Foreign tourist arrivals growth hit record low in February

Also Read: Coronavirus: Govt denies lockdown extension, says 'no such plan'