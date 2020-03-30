scorecardresearch
Coronavirus: Indian Army dismisses rumours of emergency' on social media

A few days earlier, a report suggesting India might soon declare a financial emergency had done rounds, but was declared false by the government

The Indian Army has squashed rumours about a likely declaration of emergency next month.

"Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil admin. It's clarified that this is absolutely fake," the Indian Army tweeted.


Coronavirus-related fake news has caused trouble in the past too. A fake account with a name similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund was being circulated asking for money using the PM's name.

A few days earlier, a report suggesting India might soon declare a financial emergency had done rounds, but was declared false by the government.

The clarification on emergency comes as the 21-day national lockdown enters its sixth day.

India's tally for confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 1000 along with 29 fatalities.

Videos