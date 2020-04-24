Coronavirus lockdown: Helpline for drug addicts, alcoholics reports 200% surge in calls

Coronavirus lockdown has led to a surge in calls from alcoholics and drug addicts to a national helpline number. According to data collected by social defence division of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, calls from junkies and alcoholics have jumped 200 per cent. Many are suffering from withdrawal syndrome, restlessness and anxiety.

Liquor shops are shut and there's no supply of narcotics and cigarettes amid the lockdown.

Calls on toll-free number 1800110031, shot up to an average 266 calls from March-end to April 5. Usually, the toll-free number receives 90 calls per day, according to data collected by social defence division of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The helpline received 236 calls per day between April 5-12. Between April 13 and April 23, the calls stood at 159 per day.

In the entire period of lockdown from March 21 to April 23, the helpline number received most calls from Uttar Pradesh.

Between March 21 to 31, the toll-free number received 73 calls from UP, followed by Delhi (34), Madhya Pradesh (3), and Gujarat (29).

From April 1 to 12, calls from UP remained the highest at 203, followed by Bihar (136), Maharashtra (119) and Madhya Pradesh (109).

From April 13 to 21, UP again topped with 69 calls, followed by Bihar (68), Delhi (60) and Maharashtra (56).

In the calls, the addicts shared their problems like withdrawal syndrome, hallucinations, seizures, anger, stomach ache, and shivering.

According to The Times of India, the "helpline executives" were counselling callers having moderate symptoms. And, people with severe symptoms were getting redirected to the Integrated Rehabilitation Centres (IRC). In India, there are a total of 495 IRCs .

