Coronavirus lockdown: Walls on TN-Andhra border brought down after essentials, ambulances face roadblock

Walls built across the border between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were brought down after essential items and ambulances faced problems. The walls were built by Tamil Nadu government across borders with Andhra Pradesh to stop movement of vehicles between the two states.

The walls were pulled down a day after they were built as ambulances and vehicles carrying essential items like milk and vegetables from neighbouring states could not enter, Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram told The New Indian Express. These walls were built across border roads near check posts at Mathandakuppam in Ponnai and Sainagunta near Gudiyatham.

"Since vehicles carrying essential goods, including milk, could not pass through the check posts, the Vellore district administration was requested to remove the walls," Chittoor RDO C Renuka told the daily.

Centre as well as state governments have implemented restrictions on cross-border vehicular movement to contain the spread of coronavirus. Only vehicles carrying essential items are being allowed to move across borders.

Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported over a thousand cases of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has reported 1,885 cases and 24 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,177 and 31 deaths.

Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday, even though 60 people were discharged from hospitals all over the state.

Cases in Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, keep rapidly increasing. The number of people who have been cured and discharged in the state stands at 231.

