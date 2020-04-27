Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi likely to address nation for 4th time by the end of week; tally-27,892

Coronavirus pandemic and PM Modi video conference live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation for the fourth time by the end of this week. According to sources, the PM Modi may announce a post May 3 lockdown exit plan in his address. He may give some relaxation in lockdown curbs but the final decision will be taken after the Prime Minister's meeting with the state chief ministers on Monday.

The Prime Minister will interact with chief ministers (CMs) of various states via video-conferencing to discuss the lockdown exit strategy as the countrywide lockdown ends on May 3 as well as take stock of the on-ground situation in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. The virtual meeting has been reschuled to be held at 10 pm on Minday. PM Modi is likely to seek suggestions from the heads of states regarding the current crisis. This will be third such meeting between the Prime Ministers and CMs of several states. In the last meeting held earlier this month, the CMs of most states appealed to the PM Modi to extend the 21-day countrywide lockdown that came into effect on March 25 and was due to end on April 14 amid mounting cases of novel coronavirus. India reported a total of 1,975 cases of COVID-19 on April 26, which was the highest single-day spike in infection cases since India reported its first confirmed coronavirus case in Kerala on January 30 of this year. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 27,892 currently, according to Union Ministry's 8 am update on Monday, April 27. These cases include, 20,835 active cases, 6,184 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 872 deaths.

10.11 am: India lockdown updates: PM Modi to address nation by this week end

10.06 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 36 new cases on Monday

Rajasthan recorded 36 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 2,221.

36 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2221: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/CzST30wHeS - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

9.59 am: PM Modi video conference with state CMs at 10 am

The Prime Minister Office tweeted that PM Modi's video-conferencing meet with chief ministers will be held at 10 am. "They will be discussing aspects relating to the Covid-19 situation," the PMO tweeted.

At 10 AM, Shri @narendramodi will be interacting with state Chief Ministers via video conferencing. They will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2020

9.57 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: Ahmedabad Congress leader dies due to COVID-19

Veteran Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh died of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday. Shaikh had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 15 and was undergoing treatment at the SVP Hospital on the same day. He was also suffering from co-morbid conditions such as high diabetes and heart ailment. His condition worsened in the hospital on ventilator on April 17.

Read more here: Coronavirus in Gujarat: Ahmedabad Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies due to COVID-19

9.55 am: Jharkhand coronavirus cases: 1st case in Jamtara

Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Monday that Jamtara has recorded its first COVID-19 positive case, taking the totally tally in the state to 83.

9.50 am: Assam lockdown updates: State govt brings back 391 students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the state government has brought back 391 stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan due to coronavirus lockdown. "After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles and cheers. To ensure they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine," he said.

After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/OCZSm6WGZIpic.twitter.com/qVJkAIAMnA - ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

9.45 am: India lockdown updates

Tamil Nadu has raised the wall on its border with Andhra Pradesh to regulate vehicular movement amid COVID-19 lockdown. Walls have been raised across the border at two key entry and exit points in Vellore district.

9.40 am: Coronavirus deaths in India: Toll nears 900-mark

India reported 48 deaths in 24 hours taking its total toll to 872 on Monday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country at 342 followed by Gujarat at 151.

9.35 am: Corona live updates: UK PM Boris Johnson back to work

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday over 3 weeks after he was hospitalised for the coronavirus. He returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday evening and will preside a meeting on Monday morning of the coronavirus "war cabinet", his colleagues confirmed.

9.29 am: Lockdown in Delhi: Visuals from Okhla vegetable market

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced the enforcement of Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines on the opening of shops, but he has also clarified that no relaxation will be given on the lockdown beyond what the central government has suggested. Delhi is third worst-hit state with 2,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 293 new cases reported on Sunday- the second highest in a day. The death toll in the national capital stands at 54, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi: People at Okhla vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/PCamdUgolg - ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

9.25 am: Coronavirus in US: 1,330 deaths in 24 hours

The United States registered 1,330 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country are around a million with over 54,000 deaths.

9.20 am: Global coronavirus cases cross 2.91 million; death toll past 2.03 lakh

The total number of COVID-19 deaths have reached 2.03 lakh globally, with around 2.9 million confirmed cases. The coronavirus infections have been recorded in over 210 countries and territories.

9.16 am: India coroanvirus updates

1,396 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours have taken the total tally of confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 27,892 in India, and death toll at 872.

9.09 am: Coronavirus cases in India cross 27,000-mark; death toll nears 900

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India now stand at 27,892 including 20,835 active cases, 6,184 cured/dicharged, 1 migrated and 872 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: Corona live updates: Office guard of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's OSD tests positive for COVID-19

An office guard of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's officer on special duty (OSD) was tested positive for novel coronavirus last Saturday. The guard was posted to Dr. Vardhan's OSD at his office in the teaching block of AIIMS, Delhi. The concerned OSD has been put into quarantine and his office at AIIMs, Delhi has been closed.

9.00 am: PM Modi video conference meet with state CMs rescheduled

PM Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers of various states has been rescheduled from 10 am on Monday to 12 pm. The Prime Minister is likely to discuss the current coronavirus situation in the country and road ahead as the countrywide lockdown will end on May 3.

8.58 am: Kerala coronavirus lockdown: State govt allows local shops to reopen with conditions

Kerala government has issued orders, allowing opening of shops registered under Kerala Shops & Establishments Act, except for those in single and multi brand malls. The shops will open with 50 per cent staff strength and wearing of masks along with following of social distancing norms will be mandatory.

8.54 am: How plasma therapy works?

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies developed in the body of an infected person while he/she is infected with COVID-19. These antibodies are developed by an infected patient as part of their body's natural immune response to a foreign pathogen. Once the patient recovers, they donate their blood so their antibodies can be utilised to treat other critically ill coronavirus patients.

8.49 am: Coronavirus live updates: What is Plasma Therapy?

The convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat the critically ill COVID-19 patients. The therapy can also be utilised to immunise people at a high risk of contracting the respiratory infection such as health workers, patients' families and other high-risk contacts. The therapy works on the premise that the blood of a recovered patient contains antibodies with the ability of fighting COVID-19. The antibodies of the recovered person once ingested into a patient's body, will target and fight the coronavirus. According to researchers, the plasma therapy is akin to passive immunisation. However, it is a preventive measure and not a treatment.

8.44 am: First coronavirus patient treated with plasma therapy in India

A 49-year-old male COVID-19 patient was discharged from a private hospital in Delhi's Saket on Sunday after recovering from the infection. This was the first time a novel coronavirus patient was successfully treated with convalescent plasma therapy in India. Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka have already sought permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to treat critically-ill coronavirus patients with plasma therapy.

8.30 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

With around 7,600 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, followed by Gujarat with more than 3,000 cases and Delhi with over 2,600 cases.

