Coronavirus: Migrants, students can now dial 100 if landlord harasses for rent

The Delhi state government has issued an order asking all landlords of the national capital to not demand rent for one month from migrant workers who have been financially affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The government has asked all migrant workers and students to immediately dial 100 if they are being harassed by their landlords for payment of rent.

The order which was issued on April 22 says that any landlord still found demanding rent from migrant workers will be booked under the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The order also says that action would be taken against those landlords who threaten students to either immediately pay rent or evict.

Chief secretary Vijay Dev has ordered officials to take strict action against landlords who are caught demanding rent from migrant workers, according to The Times of India.

The coronavirus crisis has caused huge financial distress for migrant workers and students who are stranded away from their homes. Most migrant workers are unemployed as all business establishments, trade centres, construction activities have come to a halt during the lockdown. In the absence of employment, most of them are struggling to pay rent

The Chief Secretary has asked all District Magistrates to hold awareness campaigns on this issue. In the campaign, all affected migrant workers and students are advised to dial 100 if they face any harassment from the landlords.

Earlier in the month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested all landlords of Delhi to display compassion and waive off the monthly rent for all affected tenants or at least take rent in smaller instalments.

