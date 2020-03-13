Coronavirus Live Updates: 69-year-old woman dies in Delhi, second COVID-19 death in India

Coronavirus outbreak: The first death due to coronavirus has been reported in national capital Delhi on Friday night. The deceased was a 69-year-old woman who contracted the deadly virus from her son. The son is a confirmed case of COVID-19 and has travel history to Switzerland and Italy and is under quarantine at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Earlier today, Health Ministry confirmed that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 81, with new cases emerging in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In a press briefing on Friday, Health Ministry's Lav Agarwal said that contact tracing of confirmed cases is being actively pursued, which has led to identifiaction of 4,000 contacts, who have been put under surveillance. He further added that stated have been asked to check exorbitant prices of face masks, and even drastic measures could be taken against such cases.

The Karnataka government has announced the closure of all the malls, cinema halls, pubs and night clubs in wake of coronavirus crisis in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged people to maintain basic hygiene, saying everyone should educate each other. Also, as many as 46 people have been placed under quarantine in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after coronavirus claimed the life of a 76-year-old man, district officials have said. The Centre government on Thursday confirmed the death of a 76-year-old man who recently visited Saudi Arabia. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said a total of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported in the state. Haryana, Odisha and Chhatisgarh have also banned social gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain its outbreak. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the government had decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. COVID-19 has so far claimed 4,600 lives while more than 126,000 people have been infected globally.

10.25 PM: First coronavirus death in Delhi

A 69-year-old women from West Delhi, who was tested positive for COVID-19, passed away on Friday. She was the mother of an active patient of COVID-19.

Her son had travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February5-22 and she contracted the flu-like virus from him. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough as time passed. He reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7, 2020. As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted.

The deceased woman had diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8, 2020. Her condition worsened on March 9, 2020 as she developed pneumonia and had to be shifted to intensive care unit (ICU). Her sample also tested positive for COVID-19. Since March 9, 2020 she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilatory support. However, died on March 13 (Friday) due to co-morbid conditions at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Her death has been confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent.

All the precautionary measures as per protocol including screening, quarantine of the contacts has already been taken up by the Delhi's Health Ministry and status is being monitored.

7.22 PM: Health Ministry has quashed a fake official memorandum in its name declaring holidays in schools, colleges, educational insititutes and certain workplaces in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim. The Ministry has said that necessary action under extant law is being initiated.

7.19 PM: Bihar government has decided to close all schools and colleges, both private and state-run, along with coaching institutions till March 31 amid the coronavirus scare. The Nitish Kumar government has also shut down cinema halls till the same date.

6.14 PM: In view of coronavirus contagion, Supreme Court has mandated that functioning of the courts from Monday (March 16) shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of benches as may be found appropriate. No persons except lawyers who are going to act in the matter either for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the court room, the top court further said.

6.12 PM: All malls, theaters, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchawad to be closed starting midnight today till March 30, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray amid coronavirus scare.

6.10 PM: BCCI Sources: India vs South Africa ODI matches in Lucknow and Kolkata have been called off due to coronavirus, BCCI sources told ANI.

6.09 PM: Maharashtra government declares coronavirus an epidemic in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. -- (PTI)

6.08 PM: No private laboratory has been authorised to take or test samples for COVID-19 in the NCT of Delhi. All such samples will be collected as per guidelines of Government of India and these will be sent to designated laboratory by the Nodal Officer by the designated hospitals of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi of the concerned District under intimation to District Surveillance Officer (050) of concerned District.

6.05 PM: Seven people from Punjab, believed to be from Ludhiana district, who returned from coronavirus-affected countries like Italy have gone missing, sources say. They did not appear for mandatory COVID-19 scanning. Meanwhile, authorities are tight-lipped on the matter.

5.59 PM: Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reaches 17. This includes 10 in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane.

5.50 PM: Matter of Indo-Pakistan border (Kartarpur corridor) is under consideration, status quo remains, says Malik.

5.45 PM: 220 Indian students in Milan our priority



5.41 PM: "Testing capacity is not an issue. We hope we continue to remain a state where we have reagents," says Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar of Indian Council of Medical Research.

5.37 PM: It's not a health emegency: Health Ministry

5.35 PM: States have been asked to act against exorbitant prices of masks, and drastic measures will be taken, if needed, says Agarwal.

5.33 PM: New cases have been found in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, says Agarwal.

5.31 PM: Air India flight to go to Milan on Saturday

5.26 PM: Visa-free entry for denizens of Nepal and Bhutan to continue.

5.26 PM: Border haats in parts of northeast India and along India-Bangladesh border will remain suspended till further notice, says Malik.

5.24 PM: International traffic from land will be regulated through only 19 immigration check posts out of 37, says Home Ministry's Anil Malik.

5.17 PM: We now have 81 cponfirmed cases of COVID-19, says Agarwal.

5.15 PM: One flight with 44 evacuees have landed in Mumbai today and another flight is expected to land in Delhi tomorrow, said Aggarwal.

5.13 PM: So for Government of India has evacuated 1,031 persons, including 48 foreign nationals, said Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

5.12 PM: Health Ministry press briefing on preparedness against COVID-19 begins.

4.14 PM: Donald Trump on coronavirus

"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further...."

4.12 PM: Bihar govt closes schools, colleges till March 31

All schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain closed till March 31 in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. Students of govt schools will get the money for mid-day meal in their bank accounts till their schools are closed.

4.08 PM: Sensex rebounds 1,325.34 pts to end at 34,103.48; Nifty rallies 365.05 pts to 9,955.20.

4.08 PM: Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, says an Airline official. -PTI

3.55 PM: The Karnataka government has announced the closure of all the malls, cinema halls, pubs and night clubs in wake of coronavirus crisis in the state.

3.52 PM: As many as 900 people under observation in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as health officials release a roadmap after three members of a family returned of coronavirus-hit Italy.

3.45 PM: Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23. The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patient due to the virus on Wednesday, and on Thursday the number of confirmed cases jumped to 23 from 7.

3.35PM: Bihar government closes all schools, colleges, and coaching institutes till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic "Students of government schools will get the money for mid-day meal in their bank accounts till their schools are closed," Bihar government said.

3.30PM: 44 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran and shifted to Indian Navy quarantine facility at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

3.20PM: Delhi government, on Friday, stated that, "No person/institution/organisation will issue any information regarding coronavirus in print or electronic media without the permission of the Ministry of Health or Delhi government. If anyone found to be doing this, it will be considered a punishable offense".

3.15PM: All public libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks in urban areas and aanganwadis will remain closed till March 31 in Chhattisgarh.

3.10PM: Karnataka bans large public gathering for another one week

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has banned malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the state for another one week.

3.05PM: A man in Army's Manesar facility tested coronavirus positive

At the Indian Army's Manesar quarantine facility, one male individual who had returned from Italy on March 11 has been tested positive. He was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy for the last 14 years.

2.59 PM: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, as a precautionary measure against the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. "We are concerned and sensitive about all our stakeholders, and public health in general, and are taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the BCCI says in a statement.

2.53 PM: Total 46 people placed under quarantine in Kalaburagi after coronavirus claims 76-year-old man's life, say district officials.

2.30 PM: Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation charges, amid coronavirus outbreak.

2.18 PM: All libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks to be closed in Chhattisgarh till March 31, says the Chhatisgarh government.

2.16 PM: Dispersal of 112 people evacuated from Wuhan starts

Dispersal of 112 people who were evacuated taken from Wuhan, China, and were housed at ITBP's Chhawla Quarantine Facility in New Delhi, have started after they were found negative for the virus. The group includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals including 8 families and 5 children.

2.05 PM: Drug and food control dept has conducted surprise inspection and raids on chemist shops and godowns in view of reports that fake sanitisers and recycled masks are being sold in markets across the country.

2.03 PM: UP CM on coronavirus cases in the state

Yogi Adityanath: "We are preparing five labs in Uttar Pradesh. There are 11 positive coronavirus patients in UP so far. A total of 10 patients have been being admitted in Delhi at Safdarjung Hospital, while one patient has been kept at an isolation ward at KGMU in Lucknow."

1.59 PM: UP steps up precautionary measures

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says as many as 4,100 doctors have been trained in the state, adding that isolation wards are ready in every district. During a press conference, he said: "As many as 820 isolation beds have been reserved in government hospitals and 438 in medical colleges."

1.56 PM: Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

Kenya has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, Minister of Health Mutahi Kagwe said on Friday. The patient, who was diagnosed on the night of March 12, had traveled back to Kenya from the United States via London, Kagwe told a news conference. -- Reuters

1.55 PM: The Delhi government School Teachers' Association has demanded complete shutdown of schools and postponing of examinations in view of coronavirus.

1.48 PM: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairs a high-level meeting on coronavirus in Patna.

1.47 PM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting over coronavirus pandemic at Lok Bhawan today.

1.36 PM: Second batch of Indians from Iran reaches India

The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims has arrived today from Iran. Our efforts to bring back the others continue. "@India_in_Iran

and our medical team -- keep up the good work. Appreciate the support of Iranian authorities and their airlines," says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

1.35 PM: Jamia Millia Islamia has also cancelled all face-to-face classes, conferences and seminars till March 31. Teachers will interact online. Examinations to continue.

1.30 PM: Leave no stone unturned to ensure people are healthy: PM Modi to SAARC nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the planet is battling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. "At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy. I would like to propose that the leadership of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy."

1.19 PM: 707 employees of Noida private company placed under watch

As many as 707 employees of a Noida factory have been placed under watch after a Delhi resident, who works at the company, tested positive for the coronavirus. The authorities have disinfected the entire factory premises. "The patient, a resident of Delhi, has a travel history to France and China," says Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav.

12.55 PM: Hotels industry suffers losses

Hotels wear a deserted look in South Delhi where most foreign tourists and business executives stay. Occupancy has come down to less then 40 per cent due to coronavirus, say hotel owners.

12.50 PM: Cinema halls wear deserted look

Deserted cinema halls in the national capital amid the COVID-19 fear. After notice by the Delhi government on Thursday, all cinema halls have been shut down till April 1.

12.49 PM: Uttarakhand issues advisories to hotels

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat says the state government has issued advisories to all hotels regarding safety measures to be taken while allowing foreign tourists in hotels. "All schools have been closed until March 31. Do not fear as no case of coronavirus has been reported here," says Rawat. -ANI

12.48 PM: All latest chess events postponed

Hisham Al Taher, General Secretary, Asian Chess Federation: As a precautionary measure, all events have been postponed until the end of June. Asian Amateur Chess Championship scheduled for this April in Muscat is postponed until further notice after the end of June.

12.47 PM: Tom Hank says he, wife taking 'one day at a time'

12.40 PM: It should not be taken lightly: Hema Malini on coronavirus

"Everybody should be careful and secure themselves and not travel overseas. It is good that visas have been cancelled. I have seen people joking about it on WhatsApp, like 'corona, marona', it should not be taken lightly," says actor and parliamentarian Hema Malini.

12.38 PM: There should be no ticket sales: Maha health minister on IPL

Rajesh Tope has said if the BCCI approached it regarding the fate of IPL matches, the government's stand would be "there should be no ticket sales". He was speaking to reporters here about the coronavirus situation in the state, where 14 persons are confirmed to have been infected so far. The Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament is to start in Mumbai on March 29. Asked whether it would proceed as per the schedule in view of the virus threat, Tope said, "There was discussion in the cabinet... tickets will (likely) not be sold. They (organisers) have two options, either postpone or hold matches without spectators. "IPL revenue model is two per cent from ticket sales and 98 per cent from televised rights. If the BCCI asks us, our stand is there should be no ticket sales," he added. - PTI

12.34 PM: All big events, conferences, and sports gatherings have been banned in Delhi till further notice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

12.30 PM: Odisha shuts down all public activities

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said all educational institutions will remain closed till March 31 except for holding examinations. "Cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms are also to be closed till 31st Marc," he said.

12.24 PM: Buses to be disinfected: Delhi govt

"Buses coming from other states into Delhi to be disinfected at all ISBTs to control the spread of coronavirus," says the Delhi government.

12.22 PM: Do Namaste, says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee says urges people not to t shake hands until coronavirus goes. "It's a human to human contact thing, not human to animals. Do Namaste."

12.21 PM: JNU suspends classes, exams till March 31

Jawaharlal Nehru University: All lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended till 31st March. Conducting any event, such as seminars, conferences&workshops, in the campus during this period should be postponed.

12.18 PM: All India Chess Federation postpones all national championships till May 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic. - PTI

12.15 PM: When to practise home quarantine?

Home quarantine is applicable to all contacts of a suspect or confirmed case of COVID19. Check out the visuals.

12.08 PM: Coronavirus can't transmit through animals: Maneka Gandhi

"I received many complaints against some govt health depts that they have issued advisories over coronavirus advising people to not touch animals. This virus can not transmit through animals nor they can have it. I appeal to these depts to not spread lies."

12.07 PM: Film industry hits hard due to coronavirus

Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif-starrer action film Sooryavanshi's and big-ticket Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious and A Quiet Place's releases stand postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hollywood films such as Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga and A Quiet Place 2 have been postponed.

11.56 AM: Are dogs and cats at risk of coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation says: "There is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or could spread the virus that causes COVID-19."

11.51 am: Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, says an employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient, a resident of Delhi, has a travel history to France and China. -- ANI

11.49 AM: US approves coronavirus test to boost screening capacity

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for a coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche (ROG.S), a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic. The tests provide results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results in 24 hours, Roche said on Friday. "Roche is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of our production capacity," Roche said. - Reuters

11.44 AM: Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs. Please keep handy and share with others also.

11.39 AM: Swamy seeks ATF tax cut

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says he has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to cut AFT tax. "Today I met Hardip Puri the MoCA to urge him in view of Coronavirus to cut Airline Turbine Fuel taxes, which is presently at a world highest at 40% of airline costs. Puri said he agreed and is seeking GST Council urgent meet for a comprehensive tax cut for our airlines," he tweeted.

11.38 AM: Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its "intervention" to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16. "We seek intervention of the courts regarding coronavirus outbreak," the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, said to the bench. -- PTI

11.37 AM: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight coronavirus. - ANI

11.35 AM: Professional Golf Tour of India postpones all tournaments due to coronavirus pandemic. Many sports event have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

11.34 AM: The Delhi government orders shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

11.31 AM: Kerala Startup Mission has started coronavirus awareness campaign using 2 robots in Kochi. Jayakrishnan T, founder and CEO of Asimov Robotics,"Robots are crowd pullers, so we can spread our message effectively. They are distributing hand sanitizers,masks&sharing info about pandemic."

11.30 AM: Movement at Attari board stopped indefinitely

The movement of people and commodities from Pakistan at the joint check post at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab was suspended indefinitely on Friday as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, officials said. - IANS

11.15 AM: Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt of Delhi, says the operations of all public swimming pools in Delhi to be suspended till 31st March.

11.10 AM: Rahul Gandhi says govt is in a stupor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government for not doing enough to contain the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. "I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," he tweeted.

11.00 AM: Rides go down by a third for Ola, Uber

Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rides have gone down by a third over the last week in Bengaluru after major companies advised its employees to work from home and restrict travel that is not pressing. The major chunk of the business for Uber and Ola comes from metros, where the companies have taken a beating, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. In Bengaluru, a drivers' association has urged the state governments to persuade lenders to waive off repayments of loans on taxis.

10.50AM: Chelsea's Callum becomes first Premier League player to test positve for coronavirus

England football club Chelsea has confirmed that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

10.45AM: New travel advisory won't affect movement of Nepalis to India: Indian embassy

India's revised travel advisory and visa restrictions related to COVID-19 will not affect the Nepalis movement to India, the Indian mission in Nepal said.

10.40AM: All CRPF programmes in connection with CRPF Raising day and passing out parade of 51st batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGO) have been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak.

10.35AM: BBCI invites franchises for IPL's governing council meeting

The Board of Cricket Council is all set to decide the future of Indian Premiere League (IPL) amid cronovirus pandemic. The BCCI will convene a meeting with all franchises for IPL's governing body on Saturday, March 14. The board has mainly two options-- either postpone the IPL or play it behing the closed doors.

10.25AM: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight coronavirus.

10.23 AM: Savitribai Phule Pune University asks teachers, other staff members to use face-recognition method to register attendance instead of contact-based biometric system to prevent the coronavirus spread. - PTI

10.22 AM: Schools, colleges shut till March 31 in Chhattisgarh in view of the coronavirus outbreak in several parts of India.

10.17 AM: Around 120 Indians, being evacuated in Air India flight from coronavirus-hit Iran, will reach Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Friday and will be quarantined at Army facility, says a defence spokesperson. -- PTI

10.16 AM:Aussie cricketer Kane Richardson tests positive

Aussie cricketer Kane Richardson has dropped from the 1st ODI against New Zealand after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

10.10 AM: 11 new cases in Thailand

Thai Officials reported 11 new cases in the country, taking the national tally to 70. One person has died.- Reuters

10.07 AM: Coronavirus cases across the world

China

Deaths: 3,169

Confirmed cases: 80,796

India

Confirmed cases 79

Deaths: 1

Rest of the world

Confirmed cases: 45,000+

Deaths: 1,400+

9.55 AM: Australia Grand Prix suspended

Formula One has confirmed that Australia Grand Prix has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Australian Open was slated to be held on March 15.

9.45 AM: Indian rupee drops to record low

The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Friday, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted investors to dump riskier assets and move towards safe havens. The dollar stood tall as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid deepening panic while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank disappointed by not cutting rates. The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT. -- Reuters

9.44 AM: South Africa tour of women's team suspended

The South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice. The three-match One-Day men's international series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue.

9.42 AM: All Wuhan evacuees tested negative: ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) says after completing requisite quarantine period, all Wuhan evacuees tested negative in coronavirus test at ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, Delhi. All 112 at the facility, including 36 foreign nationals, will start leaving the facility today.

9.39 AM: Google employee in Bengaluru test positive for coronavirus

We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been quarantined since then. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials.

9.29 AM: Stock trading halted for 45 minutes: The 30-share index BSE Sensex has hit a fresh 52-week low at 32,493.10 on Friday, the 50-share index NSE Nifty has dropped to the intraday low of 9,508.00.

9.21 AM: First coronavirus case at UN headquarters

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It's the first confirmed case at United Nations headquarters. The diplomat had visited the UN headquarters on Monday and showed symptoms of flu.

9.19 AM: Iran seeks $5 billion emergency funding

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday. The escalating outbreak in Iran - the worst-affected country in the Middle East - has killed 429 people and infected 10,075. The outbreak has damaged Iranian businesses and is bound to hit its non-oil exports after many neighboring countries and trade partners shut their borders. - Reuters

9.07 AM: Railways advisory on coronavirus

The Indian railways has asked people to hands clean and use soap or alcohol based hand sanitiser to wash hands at regular intervals. "Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth," the Railways tells passengers.

9.06 AM: Shiv Nadar Schools to be closed till April

To keep our children safe, the Shiv Nadar Schools, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad will close w.e.f 16th March 2020...March 13 is the last working day for the School. We intend to reopen the school for the new academic session in April as planned. You will receive communication from the respective school heads with regard to the examination, assignments and work engagement of your child.

9.02 AM: Nepal cancels climbing expeditions to Mount Everest

The Nepal government has announced to cancel all climbing expeditions to Mount Everest from March 14 until April 30, BBC reported. Earlier, China had already cancelled all expeditions from Chinese-controlled side of the mountain.

8.57 AM: Coronavirus update from Bihar

No coronavirus case has been reported from Bihar till now. To tackle the menace, Patna Medical College and Hospital has cancelled leaves of all doctors and staff till further order. The Bihar Industries Association has also cancelled 'Bihar Start Up Conclave', scheduled for March 14.

8.45 AM: Judges to take call on extending vacation

CJI on Thursday held a meeting with Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Lalit, Attorney General, Solicitor General, members of Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association and other officials of Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law. The judges will finally decide on extending vacation today.

8.40 AM: Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 9 in Pune

Total 9 patients have been confirmed positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pune. The NIV lab in Pune is examining other 11 samples, says Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram.

8.30 AM: Defence ministry mobilises resources

Ministry of Defence has mobilised all necessary resources to support the national effort towards the management of COVID-19 cases. At present, military is running two medical facilities at Hindon, Ghaziabad and Manesar, Haryana, and a total of 265 civilians are under military supervision at these two facilities. As per DG AFMS, a batch of 124 cases have completed their 14 days of isolation at Manesar facility, have tested negative and are ready to leave the facility. More facilities at Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Suratgarh, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Kolkata are geared up to absorb more citizens likely to arrive in India over the next few days.

8.29 AM: India-SA ODIs to be played without spectators

After holding discussions with the MYAS (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) and MOHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining two one-day internationals (ODI) of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering including spectators.

8.24 PM: 150 Indians evacuated from Iran to reach India today

An Air India flight with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran will reach Jaisalmer today, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility. Post initial screening, they will be transferred from the airport to the quarantine facility. The government will evacuate another batch of 250 people from Iran tomorrow.

8.15 AM: All classes cancelled at IIT-Delhi

IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao says in view of the COVID situation, IIT-Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020.

NEWS: The remaining two ODIs of the ongoing series between India and South Africa to be played behind closed doors #INDvsSA



8.14 AM: Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for coronavirus

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro returned this week from a visit to the United States where he met with Donald Trump. - Reuters

8.11 AM: Press Secretary for Brazil's President Brazilian tests positive for coronavirus

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, felt ill on his return from the United States and is being tested for coronavirus, according to local media outlets. Wajngarten posted a picture of himself with Trump on Instagram a few days ago.

8.08 AM: Actor Amitabh Bachchan on coronavirus outbreak

"Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe," says actor Amitabh Bachchan.

8.4 AM: Trudeau's wife tested positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested positive for the coronavirus, while school was canceled in Ontario to limit the spread of the outbreak. Justin Trudeau, 48, is exhibiting no symptoms. Working from home, he spoke with US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and joined a special Cabinet meeting on the coronavirus by phone, his spokesman said. - Reuters