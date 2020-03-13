Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious release postponed

Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif-starrer action film Sooryavanshi's and big-ticket Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious and A Quiet Place's releases stand postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the official statement by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

The official statement makes it clear that the release of the film is postponed 'keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience'. Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram and shared the official statement by Rohit Shetty Picturez. Kumar wrote, "Because our safety always, always comes first, Stay safe and take care of yourself."

Apart from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Hollywood films such as Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga and A Quiet Place 2 have been postponed. In another tweet of his, Adarsh stated that the global release of the Vin Diesel has been shifted from 22 May 2020 to 2 April 2021. The release of another big-ticket Hollywood film, A Quiet Place 2 has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, according to film trade analyst Girish Johar.

Apart from Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga and A Quiet Place 2, the release dates of Disney films Mulan, New Mutants and Guillermo del Toro bankrolled Antlers are reported to be pushed further amid novel coronavirus concerns. Mulan's director Niki Caro took to Instagram to talk about the release date push. She wrote, "We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of MULAN for now."

Also read: Baaghi 3 leaked online by Tamilrockers; box office business to be affected

Also read: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's film set to become second hit of 2020