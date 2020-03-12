Coronavirus outbreak: 76-yr-old Karnataka man becomes India's first COVID-19 death

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India's first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Wednesday.

State Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

"The 76-year-old man from Kalbauragi who passed away & was a suspected COVID19 patient has been confirmed for COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out," he said.

The man, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, had died on Tuesday night.

