Coronavirus Live Updates: India scraps all visas as WHO declares COVID-19 'global pandemic'

Coronavirus outbreak: With the World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus a "global pandemic", India, too, has stepped up efforts to contain the deadly virus, which has killed over 4,373 people across the world so far. The government has suspended all visas, apart from diplomatic and employment, till April 15. Advising Indians to strictly avoid non-essential travel abroad, the government said people, including Indian nations on their return from abroad, could be quarantined for at least 14 days. Meanwhile, two more cases of COVID-19 virus were detected from Jaipur and Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total confirmed cases to 60 in India, the health ministry said. There have been total 1,21654 of positive coronavirus cases across the globe so far. The national helpline number for any information regarding coronavirus is 011-23978046.

8.20 AM: What about those who want to travel to India for compelling reason?

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the release said, adding that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

8.15 AM: Visa-free travel facility kept in abeyance

Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15, according to a similar official statement.

8.00 AM: India steps up efforts to contain coronavirus

The Bureau of Immigration has said all existing visas issued to nationals of any country, except those issued to diplomats, officials, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15th, 2020. "This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13th, 2020 at the port of departure of any foreigner for onward journey to India."