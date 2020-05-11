Coronavirus outbreak: Centre to directly track Bengal cases with new app

The central government is planning to directly track coronavirus cases in West Bengal without waiting for the state government's response. It comes after the central and state governments have remained at loggerheads over the weeks on the issue of handling coronavirus cases. The central government would use RT-PCR app, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), to access data related to coronavirus cases in West Bengal, which were being monitored by the state government until now. The central teams visiting the state have constantly accused the state government of inept handling of the virus cases. The teams have also accused the state government of discrepancies in reporting the accurate number of patients.

The RT-PCR app enables data entry in real time. It also shares updates on reports -- both negative and positive -- with both central and state governments simultaneously. The government is now making the app available to medical workers collecting samples and handling coronavirus cases in remote areas or even state headquarters.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that the West Bengal government is not supporting the central government's efforts to help migrant workers return to their home state. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah accused the Bengal government of not allowing Shramik Special trains to reach West Bengal and warned that non-cooperation would create hardship for state's migrants.

"We are not getting expected support from West Bengal. The state government is not allowing trains to reach. This is injustice for West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah had said.

