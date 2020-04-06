Coronavirus: Panic is Jaipur as 39 fresh cases reported in Ramganj area

Thirty-nine fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Ramganj area of Jaipur on Sunday. The residents of Ramganj area are in a state of panic as the area has become a hotspot for coronavirus. Seventy-four cases have been reported until now.

According to local reports, Jaipur reported the first coronavirus death after an 82-year-old resident of Ghat Gate died on Sunday. However, the health ministry is yet to confirm this death as caused by coronavirus.

Sunday saw the single largest rise of coronavirus cases in the pink city. According to PinkCity Post, most tested positive on were either members of the Tablighi Jamaat or were relatives of people who had tested positive earlier. All the patients have been admitted to NIIMS and RUHS Hospitals.

According to the new website, there were reports that an SMS Hospital food mess employee was tested positive for coronavirus. This has created a scare among doctors, medical college students and patients of the hospital in Jaipur.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 253 as of 9:00 am on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Twenty-one people have been cured/discharged. No deaths have been confirmed in the state yet.

Nationally, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3,666 as of 9:00 am on Monday. Two hundred and ninety-one people have been cured/discharged, so far 109 people have died due to the coronavirus.

