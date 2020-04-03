Coronavirus: PM Modi interacts with Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to India's top sportspersons on Friday, including cricketer Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, in a video conference amid the 21-day national lockdown. They discussed the ongoing situation in the country regarding the coronavirus.

A total of 49 athletes, along with sports minister Kiren Rijiju, participated in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly was asked about the development, he said, "Yes, I will be joining our Honourable PM via video call. But I cannot tell you what will be discussed."

Cricketers form a major chunk of the participating list. Apart from Tendulkar, Ganguly and Kohli, others who are participating include World Cup-winning former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, former pacer Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh and K L Rahul.

Olympic silver-medallist shuttler P V Sindhu, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, chess wizard Viswanathan Anand, sprinter Hima Das, boxing stars MC Mary Kom and Amit Panghal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker are among the other accomplished athletes who are participating in the video call.

All sporting activities are currently shut in the country and it is still not clear when normalcy will resume. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is among the big-ticket Indian events suspended till April 15.

