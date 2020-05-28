Coronavirus rise in India: 100 cases in 45 days, 50,000 in 8 days

The coronavirus trajectory in India has been on a consistent rise since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported on January 1. The country that crossed the 100-mark in 45 days has now taken just eight days to reach from 1 lakh to 1.50 lakh. The number of deaths has also been rising rapidly, with the country reporting the first two deaths in 45 days. However, the last eight days recorded 1,174 deaths due to COVID-19 across the country.

The death rate, however, has slowed to 2.86 per cent now after rising to 3.37 per cent earlier this month.

India saw a spike of 6,566 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 cured/discharged and 4,531 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state with 56,948 cases, including 17,918 cured and 1,897 deaths. Other most-affect states are Tamil Nadu (18,545 cases), Delhi (15,257) and Gujarat (15,195).

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25 and the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown is scheduled to remain in place till May 31. While several relaxations have been given in the fourth phase for allowing various economic activities, educational institutions are among those that have not been allowed to open as yet.

India figures among the ten worst-hit countries in terms of the spread of the deadly virus. Globally, more than 56 lakh have tested positive so far, while over 3.5 lakh have lost their lives. More than 23 lakh have recovered too.

