Coronavirus: Tata Trusts building four COVID-19 treatment hospitals

While COVID-19 is fast spreading in several states, Tata Trusts has come forward to build four emergency COVID-19 treatment hospitals, two each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, the hospitals will be located at Sangli (50 beds) and Buldhana (106 beds). In Uttar Pradesh, the centres will be at Gautam Buddha Nagar (168 beds) and Gonda (106 beds). These will be upgraded government hospital buildings with both in-patient and out-patient wings, critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage, and telemedicine units.

The two treatment centres in Uttar Pradesh are being developed in collaboration with a partner organisation. Tata Trusts is attempting to hand over the facilities by June 15, said a statement from the charity arm of Tata Sons said. The facilities are envisaged to be permanent, even after the immediate purpose is met.

Tata Trusts, which has experience in setting up advanced cancer hospitals, is relying on Tata Projects to construct the facilities. They have been designed by Edifice Consultants, and equipments are being sourced from leading manufacturers.

Tata Trusts has already donated Personal Protection Equipments, including coveralls, N95/KN95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and goggles, to 26 states and union territories. In another initiative, the Trusts have done a pan-India community outreach to induce adoption of health practices in rural areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Started on March 31, the exercise is estimated to have reached about 21 million people in 21 states.

