Coronavirus update: 19,906 new cases, 410 deaths in 24 hourse; tally crosses 5.28 lakh

India reported the highest ever spike in daily coronavirus cases at 19,906 in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,28,859. The country recorded as many as 410 deaths in the past day, which takes the death toll to 16,095, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests. With this, the total active cases in India stand at 2,03,051, while 3,09,713 people have been cured. The Indian Council of Medical Research data suggests a total of 82,27,802 tests have been conducted so far, of which 2,31,095 were conducted on June 27 alone.

The recovery rate in India has further improved to 58.6 per cent from yesterday's level of 58.1 per cent, the health ministry has said. Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state with 1,59,133 coronavirus cases, including 67,615 active cases, 84,245 recoveries, and 7,273 deaths.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported 80,188 and 78,335 COVID-19 cases so far, respectively. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,025 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, while Delhi's death toll stands at 2,558.

Coronavirus tally has reached 30,709 in Gujarat. The state has reported 1,789 deaths due to coronavirus. In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases have surged to 21,549; 16,944 in Rajasthan; and 12,965 in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 649 people have died due to COVID-19 in UP. In MP the death toll has surged to 550, while it's 391 in Rajasthan.

Also read: Coronavirus update: India crosses 5 lakh mark; reports highest single-day spike of 18,552

India's COVID-19 tally shot up to 5 lakh-mark on Friday evening. The country is the 4th worst-affected nation in the world in terms of total coronavirus cases, as per John Hopkins University in the US. The US is at the top with 2,467,404 cases, followed by Brazil (1,274,974) and Russia (619,936). In terms of fatalities, India is at 8th position, with countries like the US, Brazil and Russia among the worst affected nations with 128,152, 57,103, and 8,969 deaths, respectively.

Also read: Flipkart, Amazon, others seek up to 5 months to put 'country of origin' labels on items