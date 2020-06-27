Coronavirus update: India crosses 5 lakh mark; reports highest single-day spike of 18,552

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 18,552 new coronavirus cases and 384 deaths on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With this, India's COVID-19 tally has shot up to 5 lakh-mark, including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,880 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths.

India is the world's 4th worst-affected nation, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. The US is at the top with 2,467,404 cases, followed by Brazil (1,274,974) and Russia (619,936).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state with 1,52,765 coronavirus cases, including 65,844 active cases, 79,815 discharged, and 7,106 deaths.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported 77,240 and 74,622 COVID-19 so far, respectively. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 957 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, while Delhi's death toll stands at 2,492.

Coronavirus tally has reached 30,095 in Gujarat. The state has reported 1,171 deaths due to coronavirus.

In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases have surged to 20,943; 16,660 in Rajasthan; and 12,798 in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 630 people have died due to COVID-19 in UP. In MP the death toll has surged to 546, while it's 380 in Rajasthan.

Coronavirus cases have climbed to 16,190 in West Bengal, including 5,031 active cases, 10,535 cured, and 616 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Telangana are the other states where the tally of COVID-infected patients has breached 10,000-mark. AP accounts for 11,489 corona cases; Haryana 12,884; Karnataka 11,005 and Telangana 12,349.

State-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -72 Andhra Pradesh- 11,489 Arunachal Pradesh -172 Assam- 6,607 Bihar-8,716 Chandigarh-425 Chhattisgarh-2,545 Dadar Nagar Haveli-163 Delhi-77,240 Goa-1,039 Gujarat- 30,095 Haryana- 12,884 Himachal Pradesh-864 Jammu and Kashmir-6,762 Jharkhand- 2,290 Karnataka-11,005 Kerala- 3,876 Ladakh-946 Madhya Pradesh-12,798 Maharashtra-1,52,765 Manipur-1,075 Meghalaya-47 Mizoram-145 Nagaland-371 Odisha-6,180 Puducherry-502 Punjab-4,957 Rajasthan-16,660 Sikkim-86 Tamil Nadu-74,622 Telengana-12,349 Tripura-1,325 Uttar Pradesh-20,943 Uttarakhand-2,725 West Bengal- 16,190

