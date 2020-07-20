Coronavirus update: India sees 40,425 new cases, 681 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 40,425 in a day for the first time taking the country's total tally to 11,18,043 on Monday. The death toll climbed to 27,497 with 681 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's number of recoveries stands at 7,00,087. There are 3,90,459 active cases.
Country's COVID tally had breached 10 lakh-mark three days ago. And, since July 2, India has added 5 lakh new cases of corona infections.
Maharashtra recorded the highest one-day spike of 9,518 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,10,455. The state has reported 258 more fatalities.
Tamil Nadu also reported the highest spike of 4,979 new COVID cases. The state's total tally has surged to 1,70,693 and the death toll has climbed to 2,481.
Delhi's coronavirus cases have soared to 1,22,793. Also, 31 fatalities in the last 24 hour have taken the death toll to 3,628.
According to a study conducted by IIT-AIIMS researchers said the spread of coronavirus might pick up the pace during monsoon and winter with fall in temperatures.
Here are state-wise coronavirus cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -203
Andhra Pradesh- 49,650
Arunachal Pradesh -740
Assam- 23,999
Bihar-26,569
Chandigarh-717
Chhattisgarh-5,407
Dadra Nagar Haveli-605
Delhi-1,22,793
Goa-3,657
Gujarat- 48,355
Haryana- 26,164
Himachal Pradesh-1,483
Jammu and Kashmir-13,899
Jharkhand- 5,535
Karnataka-63,772
Kerala- 12,480
Ladakh-1,178
Madhya Pradesh-22,600
Maharashtra-3,10,455
Manipur-1,911
Meghalaya-450
Mizoram-284
Nagaland-988
Odisha-17,437
Puducherry-1,999
Punjab-10,100
Rajasthan-29,434
Sikkim-283
Tamil Nadu-1,70,693
Telengana-45,076
Tripura-2,878
Uttar Pradesh-49,247
Uttarakhand-4,515
West Bengal-42,487
