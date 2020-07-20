Coronavirus update: India sees 40,425 new cases, 681 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 40,425 in a day for the first time taking the country's total tally to 11,18,043 on Monday. The death toll climbed to 27,497 with 681 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's number of recoveries stands at 7,00,087. There are 3,90,459 active cases.

Country's COVID tally had breached 10 lakh-mark three days ago. And, since July 2, India has added 5 lakh new cases of corona infections.

Maharashtra recorded the highest one-day spike of 9,518 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,10,455. The state has reported 258 more fatalities.

Tamil Nadu also reported the highest spike of 4,979 new COVID cases. The state's total tally has surged to 1,70,693 and the death toll has climbed to 2,481.

Delhi's coronavirus cases have soared to 1,22,793. Also, 31 fatalities in the last 24 hour have taken the death toll to 3,628.

According to a study conducted by IIT-AIIMS researchers said the spread of coronavirus might pick up the pace during monsoon and winter with fall in temperatures.

Here are state-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -203

Andhra Pradesh- 49,650

Arunachal Pradesh -740

Assam- 23,999

Bihar-26,569

Chandigarh-717

Chhattisgarh-5,407

Dadra Nagar Haveli-605

Delhi-1,22,793

Goa-3,657

Gujarat- 48,355

Haryana- 26,164

Himachal Pradesh-1,483

Jammu and Kashmir-13,899

Jharkhand- 5,535

Karnataka-63,772

Kerala- 12,480

Ladakh-1,178

Madhya Pradesh-22,600

Maharashtra-3,10,455

Manipur-1,911

Meghalaya-450

Mizoram-284

Nagaland-988

Odisha-17,437

Puducherry-1,999

Punjab-10,100

Rajasthan-29,434

Sikkim-283

Tamil Nadu-1,70,693

Telengana-45,076

Tripura-2,878

Uttar Pradesh-49,247

Uttarakhand-4,515

West Bengal-42,487