Coronavirus update: Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike in deaths; COVID-19 cases tally at 72,300

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered the highest spike in fatalities due to coronavirus on June 3, Wednesday. The state reported 122 new deaths on Wednesday, taking Maharashtra's overall death count to 2,587, according to state health officials. Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 72,300, including 38,502 positive cases, and 31,333 cured.

Moreover, Mumbai is one of the country's worst-affected cities. The city reported 1,276 cases and 49 deaths on Wednesday. A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours from various COVID facilities, taking the tally of recovered cases to 17,472. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), so far, 41,986 people have tested positive for the virus in Mumbai and death toll has climbed to 1,368.

Pune is another major hotspot of coronavirus in the state. In the last 24 hours, Pune reported 11 deaths due to coronavirus. Overall, 378 people in Pune have succumbed to the deadly virus. The positive patients tally in the city stands at 39,935.

Maharashtra also braved a severe cyclonic storm called Nisarga on Wednesday. Although the cyclone made landfall just 95 kilometres from Mumbai, the metropolitan city largely escaped its wrath. However, the neighbouring coastal districts of Raigad and Palghar bore the brunt of the storm and experienced strong winds, heavy rainfall, and a raging sea. According to civic officials, three people died due to Nisarga--two in Pune and one in Raigad district.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Air passenger traffic to decline by 45-50% during FY21, says ICRA

Also read: WHO to resume clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment