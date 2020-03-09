Coronavirus update: Tim Cook asks Apple employees to work from home

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a company memo has asked his employees to work from home. Employees will be able to work from home this week if their jobs allowed, Cook said.

The memo described the coronavirus outbreak as an "unprecedented event' and a "challenging event." "Please feel free to work remotely if your job allows." The change in policy is aimed at "areas with the greatest density of infections," Cook said.

The move will affect offices in South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the UK. The Santa Clara and the Elk Grove offices in the US will be affected too.

"Apple is making a major effort to reduce human density and ensure those teams that are on-site can do their work safely and with peace of mind," Cook said. "It is implementing new efforts to maximize interpersonal space and continuing enhanced deep cleanings."

Employees working from home will receive normal salaries "in alignment with the business as usual operations."

The company is also trying to have a low human density at its stores.

Several companies like Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have already asked their employees to work from home.

Apple is already facing several problems due to coronavirus. It has lowered its revenue projections for the quarters. It is also facing supply and m=nufacturing issues mainly due to its partners in China. Apple has also warned retail employees about a replacement iPhone shortage.

Apple's first big event where they plan to showcase their new iPhone 9 along with other products may stand cancelled. However, it might take a leaf out of Google's book and hold a virtual conference as Google did with I/O 2020.