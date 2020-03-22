Coronavirus update: UP announces lockdown in Agra, Lucknow, 13 other districts till March 25

Uttar Pradesh government has announced lockdown in 15 districts of the state amid coronavirus outbreak. The 15 districts include--Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligharh, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. According to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the lockdown will be effective from March 23 to 25.

"The lockdown will be effective from March 23 till March 25 in 15 districts of the state," CM Adityanath said on Sunday.

On March 20, the centre and the state governments decided to lockdown 75 districts across India. These districts are in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting by chief secretaries of all states and cabinet secretaries and principal secretary to the Prime Minister. Besides Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Bengal's governments have announced complete lockdown till March 31st.

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal also announced the suspension of inter-state bus services till March 31. Besides, train services, including sub-urban rail services have also been suspended till March 31. All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31.

On Sunday, India observed "Janata Curfew", following PM Modi's appeal to contain coronavirus outbreak. In India total 341 confirmed cases and seven deaths have been reported as of March 22.

