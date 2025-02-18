'Couldn't afford to send her to...': Nita Ambani shares emotional story about Harvard dream

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani shared a touching personal story before delivering the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend.

Addressing the audience, Ambani, 60, recalled a conversation between her mother and daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, on the morning of her speech.

"I must tell you this. In the morning today, my mother called my daughters-in-law and told them, ‘When Nita was young, we could not afford to send her to Harvard, even though she wanted to go. Now, they have called her to speak at Harvard,’" she said, as the room erupted in applause.

Expressing gratitude, she added, "I just want to thank you all for making my mother so happy today."

A warm welcome and a moment with Isha Ambani

Dressed in a navy blue silk saree, Ambani greeted the audience with folded hands before taking the stage. Her daughter, Isha Ambani, was also present for the event.

A rapid-fire moment: Mukesh Ambani or PM Modi?

Following her keynote, Mrs Ambani participated in a lighthearted rapid-fire interview, where she was asked to pick between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her husband, Mukesh Ambani.

Her witty response: “I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home,” drew cheers and applause from the audience.

Harvard’s recognition of Nita Ambani’s impact

Announcing her participation, the Harvard India Conference highlighted her contributions to education, healthcare, rural development, and women empowerment, stating that she has “impacted nearly 80 million lives.”

"A passionate educator, she leads 15 schools, including the globally ranked Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and founded Jio Institute, focusing on cutting-edge disciplines," the conference stated in an Instagram post.