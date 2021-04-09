COVID-19 update: Delhi records 8,593 cases, highest since Nov 11

Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,196, according to the city health department.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

On Friday, the daily infection tally inched almost close to that record spike figure, indicating a much faster rate of spread of the infection. This is also the first time that over 8,000 cases have been recorded in a day this year.

The positivity rate reduced slightly to 7.79 per cent on Friday from 8.1 per cent a day before, according to the health department. The national capital has seen a massive spike in cases in the last few weeks.

According to the department's latest bulletin, a record 1,09,398 tests were conducted on Thursday, including 70,403 RT-PCR tests and 38,995 rapid antigen tests.

The city had recorded 7,437 cases on Thursday, which was the first time that over 7,000 cases had been reported in a day this year. On preceding two days, the case count had stood above 5,000.

On November 27 last year, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, as per official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 7,06,526. Over 6.68 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, the bulletin said.

It said that 39 more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,196.

The number of active cases rose to 26,631 from 23,181 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 13,188 from 11,367 on Thursday while the number of containment zones mounted to 4,768 from 4,226 a day before, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had warned that the new cases "could cross" the last single-day spike record registered in November, given the pace of the spread of infection.

Also Read: Second Covid-19 wave poses increased risks for India's economic recovery, banks: Fitch

Also Read: Specialised studies needed to link blood clot with AstraZeneca vaccine, says WHO

Also Read: Delhi, Haryana announce closure of schools amid COVID-19 surge