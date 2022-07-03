COVID-19 update: Maharashtra reports 2,971 cases, five deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,971 new coronavirus cases and five pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai reported 811 new cases and two fatalities.

Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 case tally rose to 79,82,334, while the death toll increased to 1,47,934.

On Friday, the state had recorded 3,249 cases and four fatalities.

Besides Mumbai, deaths were recorded in Thane, Raigad and the rural part of Kolhapur district on Saturday. The case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent.

As many as 3,515 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,10,953.

There are 23,447 active cases in the state now.

The coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.85 per cent.

As many as 38,159 coronavirus tests were conducted since Friday evening.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases 79,82,334, New cases 2,971, Death toll 1,47,934, Total recoveries 78,10,953, Active cases 23,447, Total tests 8,20,82,288.