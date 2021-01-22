COVID-19 vaccination: Govt uses MeitY's RAS platform to collect feedback

Aimed at improving citizens' vaccination experience, while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the process, the government is using 'Rapid Assessment System' (RAS) for taking feedback from those who get vaccinated. This RAS platform, developed by Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), has already sent out around 6.2 lakh text messages to all those who have been vaccinated in last four days.

Registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight. RAS system prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalised SMSs to all beneficiary of that day. SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL. The sender ID used for SMS is "GOVRAS".

The sample SMS states: AX-GOVRAS. "Dear ABC, You have been vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19. This message is from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for obtaining your feedback on COVID -19 vaccination. You may provide your feedback by clicking on the URL."

When the user will click on the given URL mentioned in the text message, a feedback form will open displaying Co-WIN logo, date and place of vaccination, dose (first/ second) and names of all those for confirmation, who got vaccinated. Once the user confirms for vaccination against one of the names, the following questions are asked:

Was social distancing maintained at the vaccination site? (Y/N)

Did the staff inform you about the vaccination process and gave vaccine properly? (Y/N)

Were you informed about the adverse effects following immunization? (Y/N)

Were you asked to wait for 30 minutes post vaccination for monitoring any adverse event? (Y/N)

Were you satisfied with the overall experience of vaccination? (Y/N)

If the user does not give the feedback against SMS within 24 hours, an outbound call is made from "1921" seeking feedback.

RAS for processing feedback on COVID vaccination will help the government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly, said the press statement.

RAS was developed by the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & IT, for online instant feedback for e-services (online as well as offline through counters) delivered by the government of India and state governments. The main objective of RAS is to continuously assess the quality of eServices, through feedback, under each e-governance project and realign processes to achieve targeted benefits. While the RAS interface prompts the citizens to provide feedback about the quality of service immediately after the citizen avails an eService of the government, the analytic features help integrated departments in system improvement and better delivery of services.

