Infographic: Sensex at 50,000 - The journey

The S&P BSE Sensex, known as the pulse of India's stock market, has crossed the psychological 50,000 mark during intraday trade on Thursday. In its journey from its establishment in 1986 till January 2021, the 30-share index of India's prime bluechip stocks has handsomely rewarded investors who were willing to stay invested for long term. On the exchange, there were days when stupendous wealth was earned in a single day while there were bad days when investors became bankrupt in a day. This BusinessToday.In Graphicle tracks Sensex's journey from scratch to historical milestone of 50,000.

