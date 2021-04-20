scorecardresearch
Covid-19 vaccine for above 18 years: From Katrina Kaif to Anand Mahindra - celebs, netizens react

Corona vaccine for above 18 years: Among Bollywood stars, the first ones to react to the news were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif who had tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month

The Centre on Monday announced that all Indian citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against coronavirus starting May 1.

This announcement was a part of the government's new guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reacting to the news, several prominent personalities took to social media to welcome the Centre's decision. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh among others welcomed the move.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination to be available to all above 18 from May 1

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his witty and often inspirational social media posts, focused on the vaccine production part of the Centre's new guidelines which allows drug makers to sell vaccines in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Hailing this decision, Mahindra tweeted, "The vital part of the new policy is that it allows the vaccine producers to sell a good percentage of their output in the open market at a pre-declared price. Profit is not a bad word; it is an incentive for higher production. The producers will rise to the occasion."

Among Bollywood stars, the first ones to react to the news were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Both of them tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month, and fortunately enough, tested negative later.

Also Read: Vaccine for all above 18 from May 1: Key highlights of govt's Phase 3 strategy

Here's how Bollywood reacted: -

Here's how netizens reacted: -

https://twitter.com/urstruly_nMiR/status/1384154481462439936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1384154481462439936%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepressjournal.in%2Findia%2Fnow-thats-some-good-news-twitter-heave-sigh-of-relief-as-centre-allows-covid-19-vaccine-for-everyone-above-18-from-may-1

