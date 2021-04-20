Covid-19 vaccine for above 18 years: From Katrina Kaif to Anand Mahindra - celebs, netizens react

The Centre on Monday announced that all Indian citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against coronavirus starting May 1.

This announcement was a part of the government's new guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reacting to the news, several prominent personalities took to social media to welcome the Centre's decision. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh among others welcomed the move.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination to be available to all above 18 from May 1

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his witty and often inspirational social media posts, focused on the vaccine production part of the Centre's new guidelines which allows drug makers to sell vaccines in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Hailing this decision, Mahindra tweeted, "The vital part of the new policy is that it allows the vaccine producers to sell a good percentage of their output in the open market at a pre-declared price. Profit is not a bad word; it is an incentive for higher production. The producers will rise to the occasion."