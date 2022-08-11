Covid cases surge yet again in Delhi; govt makes mask mandatory, imposes fine of Rs 500

With the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the Delhi-NCR region ahead of the festive season, the AAP government has decided to make masks mandatory in public places and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the violators.

As per a notice issued by the additional district magistrate office of South Delhi, the rule will not be applicable to those travelling together in a private car.

The national capital region has been witnessing a rise in Covid cases for the past few days. The positivity rate shot up to 17.85% on Monday, the highest since January 21. The AAP government had lifted the mask rule in April this year but reimposed it as Delhi saw a sudden spike in the number of Covid cases. But most people have been ignoring basic Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places of late.

The recent Covid-19 death toll stands at 26,351, as of 10 August. The number of deaths so far in the month of August is 32, in comparison to the 14 deaths last month. The number of deaths recorded on August 10 was the highest in nearly 180 days. In June, three deaths were reported in the first week, whereas 50 were recorded in the entire month.

A recent study at the LNJP Hospital has stated that a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant is the cause behind the recent spike. Suresh Kumar, LNJP Hospital medical director, said that Omicron's new sub-variant, BA 2.75, has a higher transmission rate.

Medical officials said that the deaths are mostly being recorded among people who have co-morbidities or are suffering from diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, or others.

As per government data, a total of 520 Covid patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals. The occupancy in dedicated Covid hospitals in Delhi is around 5.7%.

Across India, a total of 20,551 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total tally has risen to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases have declined to 1,35,364, as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The total death toll has reached 5,26,600.