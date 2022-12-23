Covid outbreak fear: Are masks mandatory again?

As fear grips the nation amid spike in Covid cases across the world, people across the country have been advised to wear a mask in crowded places.

On Thursday, Dr V K Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, said: "Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," quoted ANI.

The comment came after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was held in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has warned the country that Covid is not over yet. However, he added, that the country is prepared to "manage any situation".

"In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," he said in a tweet.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasises on the importance of masks

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on wearing masks and ramp up testing. With the festive season here, PM Modi also urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing masks in crowded public places.

Karnataka makes wearing masks mandatory

The Karnataka Government on Thursday decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state, PTI reported. The government also decided to make face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms.

Indian Medical Association alerts public

IMA, on Thursday, issued an advisory on the impending Covid outbreak. Some of the guidelines include wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers, avoiding public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings. It has further asked the public to avoid international travel as well as consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions, among others.

Also Read: Centre issues fresh Covid guidelines in India: All you need to know