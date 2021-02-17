COVID vaccination: Only one in 2,000 recipients experience adverse event

One of the biggest concerns among people amid the biggest vaccination drive against coronavirus is whether there are any side effects of the vaccine shots or not. Dispelling the rumours and anxiety, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said that only one out of 2,000 beneficiaries report minor effects post vaccination against COVID-19. The rate of adverse event following immunisation has been recorded at 0.05 per cent, Paul added.

He further said the vaccination will not impact fertility in any manner--a widely spread rumour on the internet. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava further added that those taking aspirin and blood thinners can also be given these vaccines. "There is no contraindication," he said.

Paul further said 24 countries have been sent vaccinations from India. He urged people to maintain vigil and continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.

"70 per cent Indian population is still vulnerable. Vigil to contain this virus must continue. We still don't fully understand the virus so we have to be serious about vaccination and COVID-19's appropriate behaviour," he said.

According to the health ministry's data, more than 88 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with more than 1.3 lakh jabs given on Tuesday.

The 88,57,341 vaccine doses administered through 1,90,665 sessions include 61,29,745 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 2,16,339 health workers the second dose, along with 25,11,257 frontline workers who have received their first dose.

The ministry further said that nine adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported related to first dose vaccination and one AEFI related the second dost of vaccination was reported till January 30.

The highest number of doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh at 9,34,962 followed by Gujarat at 7,10,082, Rajasthan at 6,28,400, Madhya Pradesh at 5,75,728, West Bengal at 5,55,959 and Karnataka at 5,32,208, the ministry added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and the immunisation of frontline workers started from February 2.

