scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'Crime against humanity': Netizens roast viral popcorn salad video

The popcorn salad recipe in question came from Food Network's Molly Yeh. A video of Molly making the popcorn salad was posted on Twitter. The popcorn salad recipe video went viral on Twitter. The video has amassed over 1.4 million views

The video has amassed over 1.4 million views The video has amassed over 1.4 million views

Popcorn and salad are two food items that do not go together, according to netizens who blasted a recipe for "Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad" recently posted online. In their takedown of the popcorn salad recipe, some Twitter users called it "a recipe from hell', "a crime against humanity".

The popcorn salad recipe in question came from Food Network's Molly Yeh. A video of Molly making the popcorn salad was posted on Twitter. The popcorn salad recipe video went viral on Twitter. The video has amassed over 1.4 million views. It shows Molly mixing popcorn with carrots, shallots, watercress and celery leaves. When mixed, these ingredients are dumped into a dressing made out of mayonnaise, sour cream, cider vinegar, sugar and Dijon mustard.

The response to the recipe seems to be overwhelmingly negative. Here is a collection of hilarious takedowns of the viral "Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad" recipe:

Amid the widespread criticism, there were some people on Twitter who defended Molly and her recipe.

Also read: Jack Ma's Ant Group to restructure into financial holding company, face tough banking regulations

Also read: Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid Chinese scrutiny

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos