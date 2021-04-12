'Crime against humanity': Netizens roast viral popcorn salad video

Popcorn and salad are two food items that do not go together, according to netizens who blasted a recipe for "Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad" recently posted online. In their takedown of the popcorn salad recipe, some Twitter users called it "a recipe from hell', "a crime against humanity".

The popcorn salad recipe in question came from Food Network's Molly Yeh. A video of Molly making the popcorn salad was posted on Twitter. The popcorn salad recipe video went viral on Twitter. The video has amassed over 1.4 million views. It shows Molly mixing popcorn with carrots, shallots, watercress and celery leaves. When mixed, these ingredients are dumped into a dressing made out of mayonnaise, sour cream, cider vinegar, sugar and Dijon mustard.

The response to the recipe seems to be overwhelmingly negative. Here is a collection of hilarious takedowns of the viral "Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad" recipe:

People really should not post videos of their crimes on social media. - Brad Porter (@bradkporter) April 12, 2021

I'm calling the police - Noah Dumpert (@TheRealNDumpert) April 12, 2021

"This is gonna look so fun on the table." The table: pic.twitter.com/F8hGuTjOTt - Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) April 11, 2021

A recipe from hell. I am uncomfy. - Kyle K (@kylkliethermes) April 11, 2021

Amid the widespread criticism, there were some people on Twitter who defended Molly and her recipe.

I can't wait to try it - Toots Woods (@TootsWoods) April 12, 2021

Don't be hating on my girl Molly - Adam Harber (@AdamTHarber) April 11, 2021

