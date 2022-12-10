Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal out of World Cup 2022. Morocco enters World Cup semi-final!

Morocco has become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after beating Portugal with 1-0 score.

Youssef En-towering Nesyri's header late in the first half gave Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal, which was enough to send them through to the semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo sobbed as Portugal was knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco after a shock victory. After being benched for the second game in a row, the sacked Manchester United star came off the bench in the second half.

Morocco took the lead in the 42nd minute when En-Nesyri, who had previously twice headed over the crossbar for Portugal, jumped higher than both goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias.

Some of the Moroccans are joined by their families as they dance on the ground.

Morocco relied on the brilliance of Boufal and Hakim Ziyech to create with a worn-out team that had just played 120 minutes against Spain. Both players contributed to the defence before bursting forward with lightning speed to confuse Portugal's back line.

Despite adopting a defensive strategy, Morocco had more opportunities in the opening period because Youssef En-Nesyri remained the attack's focal point.

Of course, Ziyech, Boufal, and Achraf Hakimi served as distractions by keeping the full backs occupied. En-Nesyri rose to the highest point in the middle of the box and headed a cross into the Portuguese goal late in the first half, rewarding Morocco for their tenacity.



As previously stated, Morocco has only allowed one goal during the current FIFA World Cup, and they once again provided an example of how to avoid playing a strong team.