Customer finds bones in veg biryani in Indore restaurant; owner booked

A case has been registered against a restaurant owner in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after a customer complained that he spotted pieces of bones in his plate of vegetable biryani. An investigation on the incident is underway.

The man identified as Akash Dubey had ordered vegetable biryani but was reportedly served with non-vegetarian food in a restaurant at Vijay Nagar area in Indore, ANI reported.

The report further revealed that post the incident, the restaurant manager and staff apologised to him. This came after Dubey complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff.

Dubey reportedly lodged an FIR at the Vijay Nagar police station.

"Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat Upadhyay said.

Other recent incidents

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Indian Railways after a passenger travelling on a Rajdhani Express train found a cockroach in the omelette served to him.

The passenger took a picture of the meal and posted it on Twitter. He said in his tweet that he ordered an extra meal for his 2.5-year-old daughter and found a cockroach inside.

Soon after his tweet, the online support service for Railway passengers RailwaySeva said, “Inconvenience regretted. Sir kindly share PNR number and mobile number in direct message (DM). IRCTC official.”

The cook was also disengaged with immediate effect due to negligence and casual approach.

