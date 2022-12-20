Rajdhani Express passenger finds cockroach in omelette; Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on service provider

In a shocker, a passenger travelling on a Rajdhani Express train found a cockroach in the omelette served to him by the Indian Railways. He took a picture of the meal and posted it on Twitter. He said in his tweet that he ordered an extra meal for his 2.5-year-old daughter and found a cockroach inside.

The passenger wrote, “16 December 2022, we travel from Delhi by (2222). In morning, we ordered extra omelette for baby. See attached photo of what we found! A cockroach? My daughter is 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibility?”

He also tagged the Indian Railways and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal. Soon after his tweet, the online support service for Railway passengers RailwaySeva said, “Inconvenience regretted. Sir kindly share PNR number and mobile number in direct message (DM). IRCTC official.”

16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi December 17, 2022

After the passenger’s tweet gained traction on social media, a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the service provider for lapses on his part and the cook has also been disengaged with immediate effect due to negligence and casual approach.

Railway pantry staff has been warned to be attentive and the Central Railways has been told to undertake effective pest control and deep fumigation of pantry cars of all the rakes of the train in question to prevent such incidents in future.

