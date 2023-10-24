Cyclone 'Hamoon' intensifies into 'severe' cyclonic storm, IMD issues alert in THESE 7 states

Cyclone 'Hamoon' news: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that cyclone 'Hamoon' has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm is expected to move north-northeastwards and make a landfall between Khepupura and Chittagong in Bangladesh with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph on Wednesday noon.

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupura and Chittagong around October 25 as a deep depression," the IMD's Monday bulletin read.

Cyclonic Storm 'Hamoon' intensifies into 'severe' cyclonic storm over the Northwest Bay of Bengal.



IMD says, Cyclonic Storm '#Hamoon' over Northwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards with speed of 18 km per hour during past 6 hours. pic.twitter.com/LMfRUYB4NZ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 24, 2023

IMD rain alert, fishermen warning till October 25

Due to cyclonic conditions, the weather office has issued a rain alert for seven states till October 25. These states are Odisha, West Bengal, Odisha, Manipur, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The weatherman has issued a rainfall warning for Manipur, Mizoram, south Assam and Meghalaya for today and tomorrow and Odisha and West Bengal for today.

Weather scientist US Dash told news agency PTI that the cyclone will move over the sea around 200 kms from the Odisha coast. He also said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha over the next two days.

Odisha has already received rainfall in its coastal areas and showers are likely to continue on Tuesday too. Heavy rainfall might occur in areas like Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday.

The Met Department has sounded a fishermen warning in the Bay of Bengal. As per this warning, fishermen have been asked to not venture into the eastcentral, westcentral, north as well as along and off Odisha, West Bengal Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts till October 25. Rainfall is likely to decrease in these states by October 26, with light to moderate rainfall at a few places.

Odisha's emergency readiness

The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday issued directions to district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality. The state government has also asked administration to evacuate people living in low-lying areas in case of a heavy rain. Odisha's fisheries and animal resources development department has also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into deep seas.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: 'Gobbling 8 kg of mutton every day,' Wasim Akram slams Pakistan's shock loss to Afghanistan

Also Watch: Durga Pooja Special: PM Narendra Modi, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, Rahul Gandhi re-imagined at Durga Pujo pandal in AI-generated images

Also Read: Cyclone 'Hamoon' to develop over Bay of Bengal in next 12 hours