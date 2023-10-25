Cyclone 'Hamoon': Landfall process commences, IMD predicts rains in THESE states; check full forecast

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' has commenced, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced in its latest update on X (formerly Twitter). It will eventually weaken into a cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast to the south of Chittagong.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' over Northeast Bay of Bengal lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 24th October about 420 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 150 km east-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 80 km south-southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh)," the Met department said earlier.

It further added, "Landfall process has commenced. To weaken into a cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast to the south of Chittagong within a few hours with wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph."

In its latest bulletin, the weather department issued rainfall warning for Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, South Assam and Meghalaya.

"Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Mizoram on October 25. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Mizoram and Tripura on October 26," the bulletin read.

It further added, "Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places over Nagaland, Manipur and east Arunachal Pradesh on 25th and 26th October".

Earlier, the IMD had said that the very severe cyclonic storm Hamoon weakened into severe cyclonic storm and lay centered about 130 km S-SE of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 190km S-SW of Chittagong (Bangladesh).

In view of the cyclone, fishermen have been advised not to venture into Northeast Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts till October 25 as well as adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal coast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal till October 25 noon.

