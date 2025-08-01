Dead economy? 'Trump Towers' hoarding spotted in Pune. Netizens have a field day

As the row around US President Donald Trump's 'dead economy' barb against India refuses to die down, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a hoarding of Trump Towers from Pune on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing the hoarding, Chaturvedi wrote: " ‘Dead economy’ but yet a Trump Tower Address (sic)". Ironically, the billboard featured in her post was of Trump Towers in India, a luxury real estate project by Panchshil Realty in Pune.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Trump Towers Pune residential project was launched in August 2012, with a construction completion date of 2015. The project involves two 22-story towers with 44 luxury condominiums.

‘Dead economy’ but yet a Trump Tower Address. 😃 pic.twitter.com/oBcOqJuJhz — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 1, 2025

After Chaturvedi's post went viral, netizens had quite some fun with the irony of Trump Towers in Pune. Tax expert Ajay Rotti stated: "Dead economy! But frustrated that our team isn't closing negotiations quickly! If we are a dead economy, why do they need a deal so badly??"

"What an irony!! Trump Towers exposing Trump like no one else (sic)," a second user commented. "Sums it up. He doesn't have any 'Trump Tower' in the country where supposedly oil has been discovered (sic)," another user wrote sarcastically.

Advertisement

" 'Dead economy' More like 'Sleeping giant'. India is the 5th‑largest economy, growing fast, backed by young talent, tech strength & rising manufacturing. Trump’s tariff & rhetoric are noise—India is building momentum, not going backwards," a fourth said.

This, however, is not the first time Chaturvedi has attacked Trump over the comment. On Thursday, she said that calling India 'dead economy' reeks of arrogance or ignorance.

She wrote on X: "Not that one needs to say it, there’s enough legitimate data available to know that the Indian economy is in the top 5 of the world and one of the fastest growing economies. Calling it a dead economy can only come from a position of arrogance or ignorance. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Advertisement

Irked by India's defence and energy purchases from Russia, Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that he does not care what India does with Russia.

"They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world," he said while announcing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports.

The announcement came even as the India-US trade deal talks are ongoing. A team from Washington is scheduled to arrive in India on August 25.