Delhi: 5 gunmen sent for revenge attack fire at wrong residence, arrested

A firing incident was reported at Kabir Nagar area in the Welcome police station of the national capital, said a report. The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday, around 1.10 am, according to the Delhi Police.

According to the Police, five persons fired several shots outside a house in Kabir Nagar, news agency ANI reported.

No one was injured in the firing, the police informed further. All five persons involved in the firing incident were apprehended.

A case was registered under IPC sections 336 and 34 of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Welcome police station.

The arrested accused were identified as Abdullah, Yasin, Zubair, Zoaib and Istkar, police said.

Yasin, who was out on bail, had been lodged with Arbaz and Akib, both members of the Irfan Chhenu gang, in cell number 11 of Delhi's Mandoli jail, the police said.

Arbaz and Akib were beaten up in their cell by Swaraj Singh, the head warden of the Mandoli jail.

In order to take revenge, Arbaz plotted an attack on the head warden's residence in Kabir Nagar, the police said, adding that Yasin (22), walked out of jail on April 7.

Arbaz met Abdullah (22), Zoaib (19), Istkar (22), Misbah, Zubair (21) and Fardeen, the last of whom provided a pistol, 6 rounds of ammunition, a 'katta' (countrymade firearm) along with 3 rounds of ammunition.

Yasin, Abdullah and Misbah travelled on one motorcycle, while Zoaib and Istkar were riding on another, police said, adding that they reached Kabir Nagar at 1 am. They sent Zubair inside the Kabir Nagar colony to identify the head warden's residence.

After surveying the house, Zubair explained the layout to the attackers and said that there were two street dogs outside the residence.

The five of them then proceeded to the residence but stopped outside after spotting the two dogs. They fired about 10 rounds in the air and at the iron gate of the house before fleeing the spot, police said.

However, instead of firing at Head Warden's house on C-4/14, they ended up firing outside another house, which goes by the address C-4/6, police said.

The police said they also recovered three pistols, one katta, and 10 rounds of ammunition. Both motorcycles on which the attackers arrived in the area were also recovered and impounded.

(With ANI inputs)

