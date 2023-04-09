'I will reimburse you': Scammers posing as Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey in latest phishing scam

As technology advances, so does the rise of cybercrime. Unfortunately, the number of victims continues to grow year after year. Recently, an employee of the online shopping platform, Meesho, brought attention to a new kind of phishing scam where the scammer is posing as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the business. This particular incident serves as a reminder that everyone must stay vigilant and cautious when dealing with unsolicited messages and emails.

Shikhar Saxena, an employee of Meesho, shared his experience on Twitter. In the screenshot he posted, the scammer, who pretended to be the founder and CEO of Meesho, Vidit Aatrey, asked Saxena to purchase a gift for a client using Paytm, promising to reimburse him later. The scammer also claimed to be on a conference call with the client, making the request appear urgent and time-sensitive. Saxena was quick to identify that the message was a scam and did not fall prey to the fraud.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter, Saxena wrote, "Latest scam in the startup world - message from the CEO." His tweet has since gone viral, garnering over a lakh views and numerous responses from other individuals who have also received similar messages.

Latest scam in the startup world - message from the CEO. pic.twitter.com/IIsZYYQsbx — Shikhar Saxena (@_shikharsaxena) April 6, 2023

To protect yourself from these types of scams, it is essential to verify the legitimacy of the message before taking any action. Look for red flags, such as suspicious requests, spelling and grammar errors, or a sense of urgency. Furthermore, ensure that you verify the sender's identity and double-check with the company if you are unsure about the authenticity of the message.

