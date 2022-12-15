Delhi acid attack: DCW issues notices to Flipkart, Amazon for selling acid

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notices to online shopping platforms Flipkart and Amazon a day after a Delhi-based schoolgirl was attacked with acid by her former lover for selling the toxic chemical on their sites.

On Wednesday, two men threw acid on a Class 12 student while she was going to school in the morning. The 17-year-old was with her younger sister when the incident took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar. The victim, who suffered 8 per cent facial burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU. Three people, including the prime accused, Sachin Arora, have been arrested.

Sachin reportedly was in a relationship with the girl but was miffed after they broke up three months back. He ordered the acid online from Flipkart and planned the attack along with his friends.

In today’s notice, DCW said that the availability of such toxic chemicals on online shopping platforms is illegal, and is a matter of grave concern. “The Commission has learned that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal 'Flipkart'. The Commission has also learned that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as 'Amazon' and 'Flipkart' which is illegal,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

She added that such easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be “checked urgently”.

Besides, DCW has asked both the e-shopping platforms to give an explanation on why acid is available on their sites and also give complete details of sellers who are selling 'acid' as a product via their platforms.

The women’s body said that it will be seen whether the sellers had a proper license to sell acid on the online platforms. “If not, please provide reasons for the same,” the notice read.

The DCW has also asked Flipkart and Amazon to furnish photo ids of those purchasing acid online. “If yes, please provide a complete list of the purchasers along with their photo ids. If no, please provide reasons for the same,” it said.

Along with this, the DCW sought a copy of the policy adopted by the platform regarding the sale of government-regulated products online. “If there is no policy, please provide the reason for the same,” the notice read.

The DCW in separate notices has asked Flipkart and Amazon to inform the steps taken for removing restricted items including acid from the online portal.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by December 20,” the notice said.

On Wednesday, Maliwal in a series of tweets shared that the chemical despite the ban is as easily available as vegetables, and can be bought by anyone.

ये दिल्ली में ऐसिड बिक्री का हाल है। आज ऐसिड देश में उतनी आसानी से बिक रहा है जितने आसानी से सब्ज़ी बिकती हैं। हमारे कई रिपोर्ट्स के बावजूद क्यूँ सरकार ऐसिड की रीटेल सेल को पूरी तरह से बैन नहीं करती? https://t.co/PPof9yaxOX — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

In 2013, the Centre banned over-the-counter sales of acid to the public to prevent acid attacks. Those with a licence can only buy the substance. According to Statista, the number of acid attack cases reported across India in 2021 totaled 176, which was less than 182 cases in 2020.