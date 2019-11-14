Delhi air pollution in severe category; schools shut till Friday

The Delhi government has announced that schools in the national capital will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Air pollution in the city has reached the higher end of the 'severe' category on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA recommended that schools remain shut and industrial activities are curbed till November 15.

On Wednesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQ1) has reached an alarming level of 456 (severe), up from 425 (severe) on Monday, according to a 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB.

Operation in all industries, including the coal and fuel-based industries in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad will be put on hold till November 15.

According to some forecast agencies, western disturbances are likely to hit northwest India in the next two days which will increase the wind speed and may help improve Delhi's air quality.

The air quality is likely to improve marginally by Friday.