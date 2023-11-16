Delhi air quality continues to be in 'severe' category as AQI remains over 400; certain buses to be barred from entering city

The air quality in Delhi continued to hover in the 'severe' category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several places.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 411 in Anand Vihar, 417 in Dwarka, 415 in ITO, 418 in RK Puram, 416 in Patparganj, as of 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

The national capital's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 401 on Wednesday. It was 397 on Tuesday, 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday and 220 on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. While the minimum temperature was recorded three notches below normal at 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (378), Gurugram (297), Greater Noida (338), Noida (360) and Faridabad (390) also recorded very poor air quality.

As part of its efforts to control the growing problem of air pollution, the Delhi government is likely to impose a complete ban on passenger buses except those running on CNG, electricity and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital, news agency PTI reported.

Restrictions under GRAP Stage IV are currently in place in Delhi amid plummeting air quality in the national capital.

At present, only trucks are barred from entering the city.

Since the last few days, Delhi's air quality has been dropping despite the city government implementing stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the city.

Forty enforcement teams, including traffic, are deployed in Delhi's border areas from 8 pm to 4 am to enforce the restrictions. A hundred teams have been pressed into action overall to check overloaded trucks, pollution certificates, interstate buses and congestion.

Also Read: SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi final: When and where to watch, venue, squads, key players, win probability, pitch report, weather prediction