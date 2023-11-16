SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi final: When and where to watch, venue, squads, key players, win probability, pitch report, weather prediction

SA vs AUS World Cup: Kolkata's Eden Gardens will be witness to the clash between South Africa and Australia on Thursday. Today's clash is critical for both the teams as it will decide which team will compete against India in the World Cup final. The final match will be played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the first World Cup semi final match held on Wednesday, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India thrashed the Kane Williamson-led Team New Zealand by 70 runs. The highlights of this match were Virat Kohli's 50th century and Mohammed Shami's 7-wicket haul that led the Men in Blue to victory.

The Proteas are entering this match after their pre-Diwali victory against the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Team Afghanistan. South Africa won against Afghanistan by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pat Cummins-led Team Australia, on the other hand, are entering the match defeating Bangladesh by 8 wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

While South Africa is on the second spot at the World Cup 2023 points table, Australia is on the third spot. Both South Africa and Australia have won 7 out of the 9 matches played so far. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa have a net run rate (NRR) of 1.261 whereas Australia have an NRR of 0.841.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: When and where to watch

Cricket lovers can watch the match on Star Sports Network channels as well as Disney+ Hotstar website and app from 01:30 pm.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: Timings

The toss will take place at 01:30 pm whereas the match will begin from 02:00 pm.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: Match venue

The match will take place at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Established in 1864, the stadium can accommodate approximately 68,000 spectators. Eden Gardens is the oldest and the second-largest stadium in India and the third largest in the world.

The stadium has so far hosted four World Cup tournaments-- Netherlands vs Bangladesh (October 28), Pakistan vs Bangladesh (October 31), India vs South Africa (November 5), and England vs Pakistan (November 11).

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: Eden Gardens pitch report

The pitch is batter friendly and tends to produce high-scoring matches. It might, however, allow spin bowlers to show their chops due to the hallowed turf. The hallowed turf can be potent with the new ball as it can offer carry.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in Kolkata?

With full cloud cover, there is 25 per cent probability of rain and 6 per cent likelihood of thunderstorms on Thursday in Kolkata. The temperatures are expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the daytime and around 22 degrees Celsius during the nighttime, as per accuweather.com.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: Win probability

Google Win probability meter states that Australia has a 56 per cent probability of winning this match whereas South Africa has a 44 per cent chance to make it.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023: Key players to watch out for

On the South African side, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram are among the batsmen to watch out for. Quinton de Kock has scored 591 runs in the nine matches played so far, followed by Dussen and Markram. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram have scored 442 and 396 runs respectively in the nine matches played so far.

Australia also has strong batsmen like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell to put a tough fight against the Proteas. David Warner has scored 499 runs in the nine matches played so far. Marsh and Maxwell, on the other hand, have scored 426 and 397 runs respectively in the nine matches played till now.

On the bowling front, the Proteas have Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to look upto. While Coetzee has taken 18 wickets in eight matches, Jansen has taken 17 wickets in eight matches. Keshav Maharaj, on the other hand, has taken 14 wickets in nine matches.

Australians, on the other hand, have wicket takers like Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. Zampa and Hazlewood have taken 22 and 12 wickets in the nine matches played so far.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 squads

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

David Miller

Rassie van der Dussen

Reeza Hendricks

Aiden Markram

Andie Phehlukwayo

Marco Janssen

Heinrich Klaasen (Wicketkeeper)

Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper)

Gerald Coetzee

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia squad

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Glenn Maxwell

David Warner

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Adam Zampa

Cameron Green

Marcus Stoinis

Sean Abbott

Mitchell Marsh

Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc

