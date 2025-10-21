Delhi AQI at 1800? Delhiite’s post on air apocalypse after Diwali goes viral, netizens weigh in

As Delhi’s air quality plunged to shocking levels post-Diwali, one Reddit post has captured the collective frustration of residents gasping for breath.

A user took to Reddit to express anger and disbelief as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly spiked to around 1,800 in some parts—nearly nine times the “severe” threshold. “I’m having breathing problems due to this shit. People are still bursting crackers like crazy,” the post read.

The user slammed the common justifications used to defend firecracker use during Diwali. He wrote, “Now people will start the stupid argument—‘Tumko Diwali ke din hi yaad aata hai AQI?’ Well, firecrackers weren’t a part of Deepawali’s celebrations in the first place.”

Urging people to rethink how they celebrate, the user added, “Light a diya and enjoy your Diwali. Is it so hard to celebrate with your loved ones and not disturb someone’s right to breathe clean air?”

The Redditor also questioned the narrative that crackers play a minimal role in Delhi’s pollution crisis: “If crackers don’t matter, then why did the AQI shoot from 200–300 yesterday to 1,800 today? Please, have some common sense.”

What stood out most in the post was the user’s note clarifying, “I’m Hindu fyi before anyone starts asking,” pushing back against those who label environmental concerns as anti-festival rhetoric.

Despite restrictions, firecracker use remains rampant, compounding the impact of vehicular emissions and stubble burning in neighbouring states. As the city chokes, the post has sparked an online conversation about empathy, responsibility, and the urgent need to reclaim the true spirit of Diwali—one that lights lives, not lungs.

A user weighed in: " The best option is to leave Delhi either permanently or atleast for 2-3 weeks during Diwali, I left on Saturday. Started leaving in this period from 2024 it’s the best decision if you can do this have remote work option or if you can take leave. I opened twitter and saw too many people or possibly bots I can’t tell supporting bursting crackers and somehow they will show everyone how religious they are amazing. To the point I saw comments saying keep bursting crackers don’t let anyone sleep we will show the government what we think of curfews and restrictions. So the point is we are all dealing with absolute cunts who will never read this nor this Reddit those who do will never care and I do wish them sweet lung cancer in near future. Or just try your best and ask for work from home stay indoors get bunch of N95 if you’re going outside your house and minimize that, make that investment in getting an air purifier and seal your house."

"I had to pop a paracetamol at 7 pm and another one just now because pollution triggered a massive headache. It sucks to be nauseous on a festival. I can never have it in me to enjoy at the expense of other people's happiness and health," a second user wrote.

"I'm sorry. That's all I can say. Take care of your health somehow, friend. Breathing issues are no joke," a third user commented.

" Fire cracker ho parali ho gaadi ho jo bhi hai theek karo na. Blame game chalta rehta hai," another user said.