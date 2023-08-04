Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna following engine trouble

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was on Friday forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after one of its engines became inoperative. The aircraft made the landing shortly after taking off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off.

"An Indigo flight on Patna Delhi route returned to its origin due to a technical issue. Three minutes after its departure, the pilot reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 9.11 am. As per the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal here," an airport official told news agency PTI.

This comes just a few days after an Air India Express plane made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after experiencing a technical glitch mid-flight. The plane was carrying 154 people on board.

An Air India spokesperson said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing. All the passengers on the flight were safe.

A few days back, a Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Udaipur after a passenger's cell phone exploded during takeoff. The mobile explosion triggered panic among the passengers. The phone exploded soon after the plane took off from Udaipur's Dabok Airport for Delhi. However, after checking and fixing the issue, the plane took off from Udaipur within an hour after the emergency landing.

In June, a San Francisco-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Russia's Magadan following a mid-air engine glitch. The Delhi-SFO flight of June 6 was diverted to the port city following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR engines. The flight with 200 passengers was stuck there for two days. The flight landed in San Francisco on June 8.

