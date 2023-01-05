Delhi car horror: 'Dense fog' impacted search operation, family refutes 'drunk' claims; 7 top points

Delhi car horror: Fresh developments continue to unravel in the Kanjhawala accident that killed a 20-year-old woman. The deceased woman, Anjali Singh's family has refuted the claims made by her friend Nidhi to the media. Reports have also emerged that 10 police vehicles were deployed to trace the Baleno car that hit the scooty.

Anjali Singh, who was killed after her scooty was hit by a Baleno car with five men in it, got stuck onto the left front wheel of the car as per a report by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The Delhi girl, who was reportedly dragged for some 12-14 kilometres, was returning from a New Year’s Eve party when the incident occurred. Her friend Nidhi, who accompanied her to the party, was riding pillion in the same scooty.

Here are the latest developments in the story --

1. It has emerged that 10 police vehicles were deployed to trace the car which hit the victim, and dragged her from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, reported news agency PTI quoting sources. These 10 police vehicles included PCR vans and night patrolling units.

2. Among these 10 vehicles, three PCR vans from Kanjhawala, Hoshambi border and Aman Vihar area were trying to chase down the Baleno car, but could not do so due to dense fog and the car had taken narrow lanes instead of the main road to dodge police, sources told PTI.

3. The mother of Delhi based Anjali Singh has strongly refuted the claims of the deceased's friend Nidhi, saying her daughter never consumed alcohol. According to reports, Rekha Devi said that her daughter never consumed alcohol and never came home drunk. She added that Nidhi is lying about the incident.

4. Anjali's mother also said that she had never seen Nidhi with her daughter, nor had the woman visited their home, according to a report by India Today. She further accused Nidhi of being part of a conspiracy. “I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. If she was my daughter’s friend, how could she leave her and run away? This is a well thought out conspiracy. Nidhi may also be involved in this. This should be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

5. Singh's autopsy report has revealed that she had multiple external injuries and her brain matter was missing. Her ribs were exposed from her back as skin peeled away, lungs had popped out, and the base of her skull was fractured and some brain matter was missing.

6. Anjali's paternal uncle Prem also cast doubt over statements made by Nidhi to the media. He condemned Anjali’s friend for fleeing the scene of the accident and not reporting the matter to the police right away. He also said the Delhi Police should hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per a report by India Today.

7. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report by Delhi Police on the matter. "Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawala incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to MHA," news agency ANI reported.

Five men who were in the car have been arrested by the Delhi Police. The five men in the car have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal and were arrested by the police on Sunday.

Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi, who was with her at the time of the accident, said that the 20-year-old was screaming for help when she was dragged along the car. The friend told the police that she felt hopeless and walked home. She also said that Anjali was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. The autopsy report of the deceased woman has ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.

Also Read: Delhi accident updates: Anjali’s family refutes Nidhi’s claims, says no alcohol shown in forensic report