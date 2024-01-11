Delhi fog: 24 trains delayed due to low visibility; check full list here

About 24 trains to Delhi are running late due to dense fog conditions on Thursday. The trains that are running late are Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bengaluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Secunderabad-Nizamuddin, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duronto, Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express.

Other trains are Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express, among others.

24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions pic.twitter.com/OiRjC42YPM — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

On Wednesday, Delhi experienced cold day conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 15.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal.

Moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of the national capital, however, the sky remained largely clear during the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius at 9.05 am, which is considered normal for this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department stated that Delhi has been under cold day conditions for the past few days. A 'Yellow' alert for cold day conditions was issued for some parts of the city on Wednesday.

Due to the weather conditions, eighteen trains heading towards Delhi were delayed.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 72 per cent and 95 per cent throughout the day.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to the 'poor' category with a reading of 290 at 8 pm, as compared to Tuesday's 24-hour average AQI of 366. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'moderate', 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301 and 400 is 'very poor', and 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

