Delhi fog: 267 trains cancelled due to poor visibility, says Indian Railways

An Indian Railways spokesperson said that 267 trains have been cancelled on Monday due to Delhi weather. Delhi witnessed very dense fog conditions on Monday, leading to poor visibility. Not only trains, many flights were delayed and three were diverted to Jaipur.

The spokesperson said that out of the 267 cancelled trains, 82 were mail express trains, while 140 were passenger trains. As many as 40 sub-urban trains, one parcel express and four empty rakes were cancelled on January 9.

Moreover, around 170 trains were running late due to Delhi fog and low visibility.

Meanwhile, three flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur including Air India Express’ Sharjah to Delhi, SpiceJet’s Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet’s Pune to Delhi.

This comes after 335 trains were delayed on Sunday, and 88 cancelled. Around 31 trains were diverted and 33 short terminated.

Visibility levels dropped to 0 mt at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 mt at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur, and 50 mt at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

